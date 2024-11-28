Hugh Grant in Notting Hill Is The OG Golden Retriever Boyfriend

There’s no denying that the world has become collectively obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a football fan or don’t consider yourself to be a full-fledged “Swiftie,” when a couple has that much star power behind them, it’s damn near impossible to avoid learning everything and anything about them. One of the biggest appeals about their dynamic, though, is how incredibly supportive, loyal, and unabashedly proud Kelce is of Swift’s career and immense success. In fact, his dedication has become so pronounced that the internet has dubbed Kelce a golden retriever boyfriend — a partner who is devoted, affectionate, and unafraid to show his feelings to the world. It’s the kind of love language everyone should look for in a respective partner.

Yet, while it may seem like Kelce has a monopoly on this term, golden retriever boyfriends have existed long before these two lovebirds ever met. Sure, they’re a bit of a rare breed — given how a woman’s success has been known to intimidate some men (so emotional!) — but they do exist. Some of them can be found out there in the real world (if you’re lucky), while others have simply been captured on the silver screen to serve as a standard for all modern-day men to reach. But, in my opinion, no one fits that description better than Hugh Grant’s character, William Thacker, in Notting Hill, which follows the love story between a beautiful American actress and a British bookshop owner.

From his thick, floppy hair that you just wanna run your fingers through to the way he follows Julia Robert’s Anna Scott around like a literal puppy dog, there’s no denying the golden retriever energy Grant brings to the table in this beloved ‘90s rom-com. And when you top it off with a charming British accent? Get ready to bow (wow) down to the master of swoon.

Adoration 101

William may initially be star-struck when he first meets Anna, as many of us would be upon meeting a famous celebrity. Yet as time goes on, his adoration and overall awe of her only continue to grow. He stops thinking of Anna as a “famous person” and begins to appreciate her for who she is, not who she portrays on-screen or to the media. For William, the fame and fortune of it all played no part in his feelings. She could’ve quit her job to live a quiet life, and he would’ve been just as enthralled by her as ever.

There were no unhealthy power dynamics

At the same time, just because William would’ve been fine if Anna had wanted to leave her fame behind, it wasn’t something he needed her to do to validate his own self-worth. Her successful career never made him feel jealous, threatened, or intimidated in any way. There was never any sense of him wanting to tear her down to lift himself up. Instead, he was extremely proud of her accomplishments and celebrated her triumphs. He listened to her talk about her job and even helped her to rehearse lines for an upcoming film. The only thing he seemed to grapple with was understanding why someone as amazing as her was interested in someone as ordinary as him. There were no ulterior motives — just a man being supportive of his partner.

He knows how to deliver a line

Anna’s iconic “I’m just a girl” quote may get all of the attention, but Grant delivers some truly swoon-worthy lines throughout the film, too. So don’t let his off-screen persona as a grumpy curmudgeon fool you because Grant has always been a lovable heartthrob on-screen. For example, after the two of them sleep together for the first time, Anna wonders in the morning if she didn’t live up to the fantasy he had of her in his head. William responds by saying, “You are lovelier this morning than you have ever been.” And when she asks if she can stay with him a bit longer while hiding out from the press, he immediately says, “Stay forever.” He is clearly devoted to her and wants to serve as her safe space from the rest of the world. We love to see it.

The Horse & Hound of it all

This is more of a happy coincidence than anything else, but I just really appreciate that even his fictional job as a reporter for Horse & Hound ties into his whole golden retriever moniker. (I know, a golden retriever isn’t technically a hound, but you get the connection.) Either way, there’s no denying that Hugh Grant’s Notting Hill character is the good boy we all deserve.