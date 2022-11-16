Eva Mendes Hints At Marriage To Ryan Gosling With New Tattoo Picture

Eva Mendes made a subtle statement about her love life on Instagram, and internet sleuths are on the case!

The Cuban-American actor and businesswoman, 48, shared a photo of her new wrist tattoo, which reads “de Gosling.” In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's maiden name with her husband's last name after marriage, so speculation swirled over whether or not Mendes perhaps married her longtime love, actor Ryan Gosling, after 11 years together.

Mendes posted the photo on Tuesday, simply writing, “🖤⚔️🖤.”

Eva Mendes and her “de Gosling” tattoo.

The tattoo was visible in a handful of her social media posts over the last few weeks, and clear as day in a post on Sept. 1. It also made an appearance in July 2022.

Fans have been busy spending the day trying to figure out just when it appeared in the first place, digging up posts that could be clues.

Perhaps the earliest picture that’s been pinpointed is from May 2020 — but not until recently has she so prominently displayed what seems like a very permanent symbol of their love.

There were also rumors in 2016 that the couple secretly exchanged vows in 2016, with only a few family and friends present.

Mendes and Gosling, 43, met on the set of 2011’s The Place Beyond the Pines, in which they played a couple with a young son. They now have two daughters together — Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6 — and share only morsels about their private life.

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mendes noted that she has a "strong belief" that you should "try to always keep a family together, no matter what you're doing." That is why she and Gosling travel together for their respective projects.

"Especially when the children are small," Mendes continued, saying their girls are homeschooled.

“I’m a dad first, and part of the reason for doing [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids,” Gosling added to heat magazine.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seen for SNL after party on September 30, 2017 in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Mendes also shared how important it is for her and Gosling to share at-home duties and balance their lives and careers.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan. Hopefully, it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this. We’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well,” she told Forbes magazine. “It’s a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things. I think that just creates balance and harmony.”

House of “de Gosling” sounds pretty ideal.