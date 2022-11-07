Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How To Tell Her Son She Kisses ‘Harry Potter’ In New Movie

Like most kids, Evan Rachel Wood’s son is a big Harry Potter fan. And, to the 9-year-old’s delight, his mom got to act alongside Boy Wonder himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in the new outlandish and satirical Al Yankovic biopic, Weird.

Yet, not so delightfully, Wood intimately kisses Radcliffe throughout the film — leaving her a little uneasy about bringing her child on set to meet the beloved actor.

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wood, 35, explained that she didn’t know how to break it to her son that she and Harry Potter “make out” a lot in her new movie. (She plays Madonna in the biopic, which is a highly exaggerated re-telling of the early life and rise of “Weird Al” in the 1980s and ‘90s.)

“I told [my son] I would be working with Daniel Radcliffe and he said, ‘Oh! Can I come to set?’ And I went, ‘Ahhh, nooo,’ because I didn’t know how to tell my son that part of my job was to just violently make out with [Radcliffe] throughout the entire film,” she told Meyers, laughing.

“I’m like, ‘You can’t come and watch mom make out with Harry Potter, no.’”

Evan Rachel Wood on Seth Meyers.

Wood, who shares her son with ex Jamie Bell, said they watched “all of the Harry Potter films together” and that her little guy ultimately got to meet Radcliffe.

"He could barely get out a word," she said, noting that the actor "handled it so well."

"I think my child got out maybe three words. I said, 'Daniel, thank you so much. Sorry they only said three things. And he said, 'No that's impressive. Three words is very impressive. Most kids just hide, I don't see them,'" she recalled.

Weird Al Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of Weird in New York. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wood also said she got “major mom points” when her son got to meet her Frozen II co-star Josh Gad, who voices the lovable Disney snowman Olaf.

"He didn't believe he was Olaf and then [Gad’s] like, 'Alright, close your eyes.' And then he whispered, 'I'm Olaf and I like warm hugs,’” Wood explained, imitating her son’s precious reaction.

If you thought you were a cool mom, think again!