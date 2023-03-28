Drew Barrymore Reunited The 'Ever After' Cast For The Film's 25th Anniversary

Millennial, are you okay? As Drew Barrymore’s epic character, Danielle De Barbarac, tells herself before walking into the ball in the classic 1998 film, Ever After — “Breathe, just breathe.”

It’s hard to contain the absolute excitement I feel that actor and talk show host, Drew Barrymore, decided to use her show as an opportunity to reunite with her on-screen stepsisters from Ever After for a funny, emotional, and nostalgia-filled sit-down.

“We’re just here in a time machine back twenty-five years ago because it's the twenty-fifth anniversary of Ever After," an emotional Barrymore announced on Tuesday's episode.

“I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters, my stepsisters, Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds.”

Ever After is a retelling of the classic fairytale, Cinderella, with a few twists and turns. The film puts Danielle, the Cinderella character, into renaissance-era France.

Today, the three actors came together on stage, holding hands, showing off their full costumes while Barrymore’s studio audience went nuts. The true kicker is that each one of them looks exactly the same as they did in the 25-year-old film.

Dougray Scott, who played Barrymore’s on-screen love interest, made a surprise appearance, too, appearing virtually (and in costume!). He talked with Barrymore about his experience getting the role of Prince Henry in the film.

“I auditioned for the part in London and I'd sort of been rejected the first round of auditions, but my agent sort of managed to get me in the room again,” recounted Scott. “I begged ... I think that's how I got the part. And to you as well, you went to bat for me so thank you very much. I appreciate it.”

Unsurprisingly, Barrymore chimed in with the most genuine and heartfelt response. “I mean there was nobody else,” said the 48-year-old actor. “If I was lucky enough to be a part of this reimagining of a fairytale that I never thought twice about what we were telling little girls, to wait for the prince to rescue them, which worked fine for centuries.”

“...until you came along and rescued me,” Scott said, cutting in.

Scott is, of course, referring to the scene in the film where Barrymore’s character rescues Prince Henry from a group of bandits.

Barrymore also had her hand in casting Anjelica Huston as her evil stepmother.

“I was in my kitchen and we were talking about who could play this very infamous role. There weren't all these retellings at that point — this was a very sort of un-approached kind of genre — and so who could step in as the famous stepmother?” Barrymore told her former costars. “And I really wanted it to be Anjelica Huston.”

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Barrymore said she then decided to muster up some courage and call Huston on the phone directly.

"I said, 'You know what, for your dad John Huston and my grandfather John Barrymore who you know partied here on Earth and are somewhere up in heaven keeping it going … Barrymore Huston, Huston Barrymore, we’ve got to do this.”

Lynskey and Dodds also shared some of their favorite memories from set, revealing that they lived together while working on the film. Dodds also elaborated on Barrymore’s questions regarding the rumors that the on-screen sisters dabbled in photography.

“I don't know what I was thinking at the time and it was just kind of like this oh this would be really groovy to do, let's go take topless photos in the cornfield,” said Dodds.

Barrymore shared that she had a similar photo-taking experience with her Charlie’s Angel co-star, Lucy Liu.

Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in February that being in a film like Ever After changed her world view because in her version of Cinderella, she frees herself before her prince charming can even get to her.

“I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life," Barrymore said.

“I don't know who I would be, honestly, without it. It changed the way I saw the world.”