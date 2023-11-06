The Family Plan Trailer Just Dropped, & Mark Wahlberg Is ‘James Bond In A Minivan’

We’ve officially entered the end-of-year stretch, and there’s no time that makes you want to curl up on the couch for a cozy family movie night more. While there are tons of movies to choose from, it’s always nice to have a change of pace from the typical holly, jolly options hitting streaming services during the holiday season — especially when that change of pace features Mark Wahlberg as a government-assassin-turned-devoted-daddy-turned-family-man-on-the-run (whew, that’s a mouthful). Such is the premise of the new Apple Original Film The Family Plan.

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for the movie, giving families something other than repeat viewings of Home Alone to look forward to in December. That’s right; the streamer also announced the release date for the upcoming action comedy, and it’s delightfully close.

Here are all the details so you can get this on your family movie night calendar ASAP.

What is The Family Plan about?

Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a man who loves everything about this quiet suburban life: his wonderful wife (the always incredible Michelle Monaghan), his angsty teen daughter Nina (Zoe Margaret Colletti), his pro-gamer teen son Kyle (Van Crosby), his cute AF 10-month-old baby, and even the family minivan.

Apple TV+

Dan isn’t your typical suburban dad, though. The successful car salesman used to serve the government as an elite assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats — and his past has caught up with him. When enemies track him down, he loads his entire unsuspecting family up (in the reliable minivan, natch) for a “spontaneous” cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. His family discovers his old identity as he must lean on old and new skills for their survival.

The movie hits all the favorite family road trip feels (highlight: Mom and Dad belting out “Ice, Ice Baby” as the teens cringe), manages to feel like a legit action film, and keeps the laughs coming along the way.

And you don’t have to be a former government assassin to find the film relatable.

"The Family Plan is a crazy rush of joyful energy that's fun for the entire family. The stakes are high for the Morgan Family, and I hope audiences come away from the film recognizing themselves in the characters and wondering what their own family might do in a similar situation,” says director Simon Cellan Jones.

“We all know how easy it is to get stuck in the rut and routine of day-to-day life, and The Morgans are no different. But I think you are going to love their journey. Most importantly, it's about having fun. As you can tell by the trailer, Mark Wahlberg's average dad has a past that comes back to haunt him, forcing him to take his brood on a hilarious family road trip to Vegas. All I can say is this is pretty much the most fun I have ever had making a movie. Fasten your seatbelts!"

When does it premiere, and where can I watch?

Consider this movie an early holiday gift: It will drop on Dec. 15. The Family Plan will only be available for streaming on Apple TV+, which is available on the Apple TV app for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Is there a trailer yet?

Sure is. It confirms that (a) Wahlberg is at his best as a spy-assassin-turned-dad, and (b) Monaghan will make you wish her character was one of your real-life mom friends. See for yourself: