Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this one is for you. In April, Apple TV+ debuted a teaser for the upcoming drama series Lessons in Chemistry, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus. It stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a scientist, cooking show host, and single mom in the 1950s. And now, the limited series — which looks incredible — has an official premiere date.

In the teaser, one of Elizabeth's coworkers calls her "one of the smartest people in this lab," but being a woman in the '50s means being smart isn't enough when she discovers she's pregnant. The series looks poised to tackle stereotypical gender roles head-on as Elizabeth uses her scientific know-how to become the host of a successful cooking show, empowering housewives around the country in the process.

Lessons in Chemistry resonated with readers around the world when it was released in 2022. Garmus was 65 when the book, her debut novel, was published, and she wrote it as an ode to the hardworking and underappreciated women of her mother's era.

"I had my mother's entire generation in mind when I wrote the book," she told the Guardian in a February interview. "My mother didn't inspire Elizabeth Zott; instead, I created Elizabeth Zott in honor of her and all the other women whose dreams were sidelined by a society insisting they were incapable of becoming anything more than an 'average housewife.'"

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Apple TV+'s upcoming adaptation of Garmus' blockbuster book ahead.

When does Lessons in Chemistry premiere?

Unfortunately, it'll be a bit of a wait — the series' first two episodes drop on Friday, Oct. 13, with new episodes debuting weekly every Friday through Nov. 24.

What’s the series about?

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The book and the TV series will feature a few key differences. For instance, the book takes place in the ‘60s, while Apple TV+’s adaptation will kick off in the early ‘50s. The story’s core message about not underestimating women remains the same. (And just in case fans of the books were worried, Elizabeth’s dog, Six-Thirty, will be part of the show.)

In the series, Elizabeth is fired from her lab when she discovers she’s pregnant. With no partner to help her, she must use her brilliant mind to figure out how to provide for herself and her child. When she’s offered the job of hosting a TV cooking show called Supper at Six, she quickly says yes. From there, it doesn’t take long for her to garner a devoted following of female fans who feel empowered to take charge of their own lives after watching her show.

As for Elizabeth, her ultimate goal is to return to the lab and continue her career as a scientist. But first, she’ll have to take on the misogynistic men who believe her place is in the domestic sphere.

Who else is in the series?

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Larson, who is known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is taking on the lead role of Elizabeth and acting as an executive producer. But she’s far from the show’s only star. In addition to The Room actor, the cast includes Beau Bridges, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, and Patrick Walker.

Is there a Lessons in Chemistry trailer?

The streamer hasn’t released a full trailer just yet, but a teaser trailer has arrived. Not only does it introduce Elizabeth, but it also gives viewers a glimpse of her beloved pooch, Six-Thirty!