In the coolest news ever, Frances Bean Cobain (yes of that Cobain) and her husband Riley Hawk (yes, of that Hawk) are parents!

On Saturday, Sep. 28, Frances, daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, announced in an Instagram post that she and Hawk, 31, welcomed their first child, a baby boy with the most badass name on the planet — Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk!

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨," Bean captioned the post.

In the set of black-and-white photos, the new bundle of joy can be seen holding hands with his mom in one shot, while another shows Hawk— son of retired pro skater Tony Hawk — holding the baby in his arms as he stands outside, looking so much like his dad.

Frances then re-shared the pictures and added the song “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” by John Lennon.

After the news made waves, several of the couple’s friends congratulated the pair on the arrival of Ronin, including some other children with famous parents.

"Ahhhh! Congrats!!!!" wrote Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams.

Harper Grohl, daughter of Kurt's former Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, simply commented with heart and teary-eyed emojis to congratulate the pair.

“With all the love and energy in the whole world 💛💛💛” Michael Stripe, R.E.M. frontman and Cobain’s godfather, commented on the piece.

New grandpa Tony Hawk also got in on the fun and commented, "My favorite grandson!"

The romance between Bean and Hawk made headlines in 2022 after Cobain shared photos of Hawk on her Instagram. The pair tied the knot in Oct. 2023.

At the time, fans of Tony and Kurt praised the iconic coupling, with one person writing online, “If they had a child, their grandparents would be two of the largest icons from the Nineties. Insane.”

“Daughter of the most Nineties dude ever is dating the son of the second most Nineties dude ever,” another person said.

Literally, does it get more ‘90s than this!?