It seems Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up.

She was also asked about a sequel for the popular 2003 film Freaky Friday, and Jamie Lee says she's already on it.

When asked by co-host Sarah Haines if she would be open to doing a second movie, the Halloween star responded, “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie.”

While the hosts and Jamie joked about her preference for spooky projects, she pivoted back to the topic at hand, saying, “creatively, I am wide open. Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday, it’s all good, bring it.”

"Let me be the grandma. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

I was 13 when this movie came out, and now a millennial mom with a three-year-old, so I am so here for this.

If you’re wondering what Lindsay Lohan thinks of this, she hasn’t shared the same sentiments publicly (yet), but she has officially returned to acting. The Confessions of a Teenaged Drama Queen star recently announced the debut of her role in Falling For Christmas.

This will be Lohan’s first lead role since 2013, apart from her reality tv show aired in 2019, Lindsay Lohan’s Beachclub, which followed the actress expanding her entrepreneur business in Greece by buying and running an exclusive beach club.

Now in her first fictional role, she is coming back to the screen just in time for the holiday season on Netflix. In the trailer for the movie, Lindsey Lohan is also singing the background track in the teaser, “Jingle Bell Rock,” a familiar tune we remember her character “Cady” singing on Mean Girls.

Looks like we are getting doses of both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan this year, but reuniting for a Freak Friday sequel would be the Christmas miracle we didn’t know we needed!