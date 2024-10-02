If you’ve got a Gabby’s Dollhouse fan in the house, you’re going to want to hear this: There’s a companion series on the way! Don’t worry; the OG Gabby’s Dollhouse isn’t going anywhere (in fact, it’s getting the movie treatment next fall). But the DreamWorks’ megahit TV show is launching a brand new celebrity-focused YouTube series called Gabby & Friends featuring some familiar faces whom parents will be just as pumped to see onscreen as their cat-tastic kiddos are.

Gabby & Friends is set in the colorful and creative world that fans have all come to know and love from the popular mixed-media preschool series. So, not surprisingly, Gabby herself — aka the incredible Laila Lockhart Kraner — hosts as she invites celebrity guests to get in on all the a-meow-zing fun. Fans will see stars like Melanie Lynskey, Kate Upton, Lisa Ling, Nicky Hilton, and Constance Wu join Gabby in hands-on crafts and activities inspired by the adventures of Gabby and her iconic Gabby Cats. As fans know, this marks the first time ever that celebrities have entered Gabby’s world as themselves and not through lending their voices to new characters (like Season 10’s Marty the Party Cat, voiced by Glee star Darren Criss).

And here’s another fun fact that parents can appreciate: Many of these well-known guests were eager to stop by Gabby & Friends because they, too, have Gabby’s fans at home! Can you imagine the parenting brownie points they’re scoring for this?! For a sneak peek at the excitement in store with this imaginative new YouTube series, check out the trailer below:

The four to five minute episodes of Gabby & Friends will roll out weekly, premiering Oct. 2 on the Gabby’s Dollhouse YouTube channel. While the trailer hints at what our new Gabby’s-loving celebrity friends get into, here’s a little rundown of what this first batch of episodes will feature:

Melanie Lynskey joins Gabby for fun wordplay to create a silly story

Kate Upton decorates a rainbow music cake for DJ Catnip’s birthday

Lisa Ling makes MerCat-inspired mermaid slime

Nicky Hilton stops by for some spa science

Constance Wu creates a special cat ear headband just in time for Halloween

Anyone who’s been watching Gabby’s Dollhouse for any amount of time knows that the show is all about the power of positivity, imagination, and resourcefulness. Gabby’s world is one that encourages a growth mindset in kids that teaches them it’s OK to make mistakes (and celebrate them, even!), that you never have to be afraid to “give it a go,” and to believe in the “power of yet.” (“I haven’t figured it out... yet” is my personal favorite catchphrase I’ve borrowed from Gabby!)

Gabby & Friends carries that same spirit into bite-sized episodes that offer fun, accessible activities for families to try at home. Short on time? No problem; Gabby and her A-lister friends have your back with easy opportunities for kids and parents to create together in whatever window you have available. After all, part of the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse (and now Gabby & Friends) for parents is not having to feel guilty about a little screen time since the show is so creative and uplifting.

Case in point: Has your fam finished streaming the milestone 10th season of Gabby’s Dollhouse on Netflix yet? Let’s just say it has been one big party — both in subject matter and reception. The Marty the Party Cat (and his Party Room) centered season ranked as a Top 10 TV series on Netflix in 63 countries.

If the first episode of Gabby & Friends is any indication, this series will be just as much of a sensation on YouTube. We even snagged the first episode, featuring the incomparable Melanie Lynskey, for you to watch here:

It’s the cutest, right? Don’t forget to follow the series on YouTube so you don’t miss any of the fun to come.