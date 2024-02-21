The last season of Gabby's Dollhouse dropped on Netflix back in November 2023, meaning your Gabby-Cat-loving kid has probably made you watch the episodes roughly 37 times by meow, er, now. Well, good news — your family won't have to wait much longer for a fresh set of episodes. Not only does Scary Mommy have the official (very soon) release date for Gabby's Dollhouse Season 9, but we also have the exclusive S9 trailer debut for this cat-tastic DreamWorks series.

In Season 7, we saw Gabby, Pandy, and friends take off on purr-planes, trains, and the pawsome SS MerCat cruise ship in pursuit of exciting travel experiences. In Season 8, they traveled to Mermaid-lantis for underwater adventures. So, what does Season 9 have in store for our a-meow-zing friends?

Get ready because Gabby, Pandy, and the whole cat-tastic gang will hop aboard the raddest cat-themed mode of transportation yet: the Purrfect Party Bus. In this exclusive trailer, get a sneak peek at Gabby's Dollhouse Season 9 — and the all-new adventures, dances, songs, and more your little superfan will enjoy when the episodes drop on March 25, 2024.

According to the season synopsis, the fun starts off with a "sprinkle-riffic celebration for Cakey's birthday, getting crafty with Baby Box, cheering up Pandy on a bad day, and racing to the finish line in Carlita's 'Ameowzing Rainbow Race.'"

Then things really turn up a notch when DJ Catnip unveils the new Purrfect Party Bus — at which point Gabby and Pandy grab their party passes for the Dollhouse Music Festival to boogie down as their kitty friends put on some cat-bop performances.

And if your kid is anything like mine, they're going to want all the "merch." This season, they can even bring the Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Party Bus home to cruise along with Gabby and Pandy on their adventures. Available on Amazon, Walmart, and Target, the toy transforms from a vehicle into a full-on party mobile. Just pop open the front wall, raise the driver's cab upwards, and enable DJ booth mode, complete with a huge dance floor, sofa, and karaoke stage.

DreamWorks

DreamWorks

Of course, if your family watches a lot of Gabby's Dollhouse, it should come as no surprise that the mixed-media series sparks imagination in ways big and small. Created and executive-produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), the show centers on a fantastical animated world bursting with color and surprises.

That live-out-loud love for all things bright and fun has earned the series a devoted fan base. In fact, even though a new season hasn't dropped since November, it remains on the Netflix Top10 Kids' TV Series list. According to Neilsen's 2023 streaming report, it was the year's most streamed kids' original. No wonder Netflix has already ordered additional episodes!

Don't miss Season 9 of DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse when it hits Netflix on March 25.