On Mother’s Day, Gabrielle Union posted a video of herself and three-year-old daughter Kaavia James trying to befriend a pair of ducks. The two carefully approached the ducks, whom they decided to name Darnel and Doria, as Union tells her daughter that maybe, if the ducks like them, they will come closer.

While the video is possibly one of the most adorable pieces of Kaavia James content to date (and there is a lot), it’s Union’s caption that really made an impression.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!!! The best parenting advice I’ve been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what’s best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we’re all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how,” she starts the caption.

“Don’t judge and certainly don’t think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability,” she continues.

It can be easy to slip into judgement mode — towards both other parents and yourself — which makes this part of the advice extra crucial.

“For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero’s, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!” she says, adding that she is not sure that their two new duck friends were feeling her housewarming music selection, noting that they might be more into “uptempo Luthor.”

Union and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed Kaavia Wade back in November 2018. Gabrielle also has a daughter by marriage, 14-year-old Zaya Wade, .

Union completely supports her older daughter, who came out as transgender in 2019, and recently told Buzzfeed that, “As our children show up, it is our job to believe them when they tell us who they are and not impose our dreams, hopes, fears, and desires on them.”

Welp, there’s another really good piece of parenting advice.

"It’s our job to be loving, compassionate, protective guides for our children, but their lives are their lives and we have to respect that ... We do not believe in any kind of shaming for existing. That is bizarre, cruel, (and) harmful."

Gab, you’re just the best.