'Game Of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Married In The Simplest Ceremony

Jack Gleeson and his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony have tied the knot!

The Game of Thrones alum portrayed the insufferable child king Joffrey Baratheon, who *spoiler*, didn’t have the best time at his own wedding in the series. Fortunately, Gleeson’s real life wedding looked small and full of love — nothing like Joffrey’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell.

The couple got married at the Sacred Heart Church in the Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland, accorrding to Father Patsy Lynch, who tweeted about the ceremony.

“Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church,” wrote Sacred Heart Church’s pastor. Gleeson sported a sage green button down and brown pants, while his bride wore a simple pastel-patterned wedding dress with a babydoll bodice.

Father Patsy also told the Irish Independent that this was a “pre-wedding” ceremony and that “the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here.”

"We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal,” he explained.

The pastor also noted how relaxed and full of love the entire ceremony was. “I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content. Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

Following Joffrey’s demise in 2014, Gleeson decided to retire from acting. “I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

“When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do,” Gleeson added, noting that he could change his mind down the line. Last year, he returned to acting with both a stage play and six-part comedy series Out of Her Mind.

Congrats again to the happy couple!