Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is going to be a mom in real life! The actor announced on her social media that she and husband Matt Ziering are expecting their first child together.

She revealed the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a long, brown maxi dress that displayed her growing pregnant belly.

“@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us!” Howey wrote in the post's caption. “Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss.”

Howey’s Ginny & Georgia costars flooded her comment section with words of support and love.

“Beautiful mama!” said Jennifer Robertson, who plays Howey’s neighbor Ellen on the hit Netflix series. “Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!”

Scott Porter, aka Howey’s on-screen husband Paul, commented, “The glow!!! Incredible news! So happy for you!”

The Ginny & Georgia star’s TV children also shared their excitement with their on-screen mom. Diesel La Torraca, who plays Howey’s son Austin in the show, wrote, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"

Antonia Gentry, who plays Howey’s on-screen daughter Ginny, wrote, “so. happy. for. you,” with three red heart emojis.

Sara Waisglass scream-commented and joked, “OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!” Which, tbh, seems exactly how her melodramatic (but lovable) Ginny & Georgia character Maxine would respond.

The great news comes a year and a half after Howey, 33, and Ziering, 37, tied in the knot in 2021.

Howey’s baby news is the cherry on top of an already wildly successful year for the actor. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia debuted in the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV List at the beginning of the year, according to Variety, and remained at the top of the chart for weeks.

Variety also reported that the series became one of Netflix’s most popular TV titles, being streamed over 504.77 million hours.

Earlier this year, Howey shared with People that she finds inspiration for her portrayal of Georgia from her late mother who passed away over 10 years ago.

“My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle,” the mom-to-be shared. “I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn't start that way.”

There seems to be no debate about Howey’s future mom skills. In 2021, she spoke about getting to play a mom on TV in an interview with DuJour magazine.

“I've always looked forward to the day I get to play a mom,” she said. “My mom has passed, but it made this role all the more special because it took me places and I got to sort of live on the other side of the table. I definitely have more of an appreciation for teenagers and parenting after this.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!