Gisele Bündchen 'Recharging' In Brazil After Tom Brady Divorce

After a tough year of change, Gisele Bündchen is taking some time for herself in her home country.

The 42-year-old model shared photos from a holiday in Brazil, writing that she is “recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” Bündchen recently announced the end of her marriage to her husband of 13 years, NFL quarterback Tom Brady — calling the divorce “difficult.”

“I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added, noting that their kids — Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan, John “Jack, 15,” son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — are their priority.

In the photos from Brazil, Bündchen can be seen soaking up the sun, eating good food, meditating and spending quality time with Benjamin and Vivian, who recently celebrated birthdays.

Gisele is in Brazil to “recharge.”

Both Bündchen and Brady have been keeping busy in the weeks following their split. She has been traveling a bit while the footballer continues his football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s career was reportedly a sense of contention for the couple as he came out of retirement after announcing the end of his quarterback days earlier this year.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle for their October 2022 cover story. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

As for Brady, he recently said that although it’s hard going through a public split, his and Bündchen’s situation is “very amicable.”

"I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," he said on his Let’s Go podcast. "That's what professionals do."