Netflix is making the entire month of May feel like Mother’s Day. In addition to just the right amount of new kid-friendly content, this month brings the Season 3 premiere of Bridgerton, “mom-com” Mother of the Bride starring Brooke Shields and Chad Michael Murray, and the long-awaited addition of Outlander Season 6 to the streamer’s library. In short, there are plenty of reasons to send the kids outside to play in all the extra sunshine May is sure to bring.

But in addition to all of the content you’ll want to watch yourself, Netflix is serving up shows and movies that children of all ages will love. While the overall number of fresh family titles is a little slim, quality wins out with just the right balance of new shows (Pokémon Horizons is back!) and nostalgic favorites (just go ahead and let your kiddos put the original Shrek on a loop — the soundtrack alone is worth it).

Whether you’re looking forward to screentime for yourself or the whole family, Netflix’s May lineup of new titles is here to make your life a little bit easier this month.

What’s New on Netflix in May? The Highlight Reel

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 — May 10

The latest incarnation of the long-running franchise is back for round two this month, and the Pokémon devotees in your household have no doubt been counting down the days until the show’s return. This time around, Liko and Roy will learn new skills as they continue their quest to find the black Rayquaza.

Princess Power: Season 3 — May 13

Netflix

They’re not Disney princesses, but these charming pint-sized royals will still keep the preschoolers in your household entertained. In Season 3, the princesses focus on completing six quests in hopes of being accepted into the Princess Adventure Academy.

Thelma the Unicorn — May 17

Full of boppy music and bright colors, Thelma the Unicorn has all the makings of a perfect family movie night flick. It also comes with an important message about embracing your true self and owning your magic that will hit home for adults and kids alike.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — May 27

Six years after the Camp Cretaceous gang returned home from Jurassic Park, they get pulled into a global conspiracy that threatens both the future of dinosaurs and their very lives.

Geek Girl — May 30

Netflix

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Holly Smale, this new teen series follows a neurodivergent teenager named Harriet Manners, who is scouted to become a model. As she enters a new and unfamiliar world, Harriet will discover that standing out can be its own superpower.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in May

Hulk — May 1

Jumanji — May 1

Liar Liar — May 1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa — May 1

Shrek — May 1

Shrek Forever After — May 1

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron — May 1

Woody Woodpecker — May 1

Let the family screentime commence!