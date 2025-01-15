*taps mic* Is this thing on? Because I have a very exciting announcement to make. According to a deep-dive courtesy of Deadline on the future of Warner Bros. entertainment slate, ‘80s babies/’90s kids have a big reason to rejoice: Gremlins is reportedly getting another (very) long-awaited movie sequel.

I know, I know; you’ve been burned before. You’ve fallen for rumors and fake promo posters promising the imminent release of the long-lost third installment... only to realize the film was never in development. However, as Deadline reports, this latest round of rumors appears to be the real deal. The reboots are part of Warner Bros. 2025 strategy that essentially boils down to going back to the basics, and that means returning to the franchises that have been huge hits for the studio.

So, keep reading to learn more about what the future may hold for one of the best movies to come from one of the absolute best decades.

What do we know about the potential Gremlin sequel?

According to Deadline, nostalgic franchises will likely be a cornerstone of Warner Bros. 2025 strategy. (We’re obviously all already stoked about the previously announced Practical Magic sequel.) Among the planned franchises, the outlet states, are a new Gremlins from Christopher Columbus and a Goonies treatment.

We immediately have things to unpack. First, it seems pretty straightforward that Gremlins will be a movie sequel. Second, Christopher Columbus’ involvement is also a big point of interest. As you probably know, Columbus was the writer for the OG ‘80s film. Anytime an original writer gets involved with a nostalgic remake, it feels like the probability fans will actually approve is higher.

What we do know for sure is that Columbus has referenced a Gremlins 3 script before. In 2017, he said, “I’m really proud of the script. It is as twisted and dark as anything we’ll see." He then noted that when the script would become a reality depended on “budgetary conversation.”

Given the success of the recently hatched animated prequel series, it feels as though the timing for a film reboot is right.

Will the OG cast come back?

At this point, it’s impossible to say. However, the original writer — or writers, rather, as Steven Spielberg is reportedly also returning as producer/co-writer — signing on for the projects could make them more appealing to the original stars.

As far as Gremlins goes, Zach Galligan starred as a teenage boy named Billy who received a truly strange and extraordinary Christmas gift from his father: a little furry creature called a Mogwai. The creature comes with very specific rules, and Billy soon learns what happens if those rules aren’t strictly followed. His girlfriend Kate, played by Phoebe Cates, gets looped into the ensuing chaos.

Galligan and Cates both have recent enough film credits to make their returns believable (although if Cates had to choose one nostalgic role to revisit, I’d pay good money to see her in a Drop Dead Fred reboot).