Whenever my family needs to take a break from the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack during our drives to and from school or extracurriculars (because “Golden” has been stuck in my head for months!), we love to turn on a kid’s podcast. We’ve definitely found some favorites, usually centered around storytelling or STEM.

Still, there is one podcast that stole my kid’s heart just like that pesky Grinch tried to steal Christmas from Who-ville, and that is Wondery’s ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast.

This month, Wondery dropped the first episode of the show’s third season, much to our entire family’s delight.

Celebrities and other notable figures join curmudgeon The Grinch (voiced by comedian James Austin Johnson of Saturday Night Live) in a talk show-style format, complete with comedy rants, stunts, gags, and A-List guests who attempt to convince him to embrace the holiday season.

In the newest episode, the Jonas Brothers discuss what it’s like touring with wives and children; their upcoming movie, A Very Jonas Christmas; prank stories from over the years, including accidentally forgetting Kevin’s birthday twice; and even argue over who’s the biggest heartthrob and bad boy.

Other special guests this season include legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, NFL star and media personality Rob Gronkowski, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, comedian and actor Ben Schwartz, actor David Henrie, actress and comedian Ego Nwodim, actress Devery Jacobs, and more to be announced soon.

“The Grinch is prepared to serve up his signature brand of merry mischief, so hang on to your stockings as he spreads holiday mischief from Who-ville to your living room,” a press release reads.

Also, new this season, The Grinch is unveiling his boldest scam yet: "Grinch-a-palooza," an over-the-top extravaganza timed to outshine Who-ville’s beloved tree lighting ceremony. But when his trusted producer, Cindy-Lou Who, sides with the town’s holiday tradition instead of helping him plan the perfect palooza, the ultimate festive face-off begins.

“My heart has grown just enough to come back for a third season of ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast,” said Johnson. “This show has become such a fun space to spread some holiday mischief, and I’m looking forward to sharing even more Grinchy chaos for the whole family to enjoy.”

My child literally listens to this podcast year-round, giggling over the same episodes over and over. My husband and I find ourselves chuckling out loud because there are tons of adult jokes that go right over our six-year-old’s head. It’s really a fun listen for the entire family.

Listen to Season 3 of the ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast starting November 10 everywhere you get your podcasts.