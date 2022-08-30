Inflation Has Come For Our Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Looks like ‘basic’ pumpkin lovers are going to have to sacrifice an arm and a leg to get their fix this year, because Starbucks has raised their already high ticket items to accommodate the 2022 inflation. According to CNN, the products will be priced 4% higher than last year, with the grande ranging between $5.45 and $5.95, depending on location.

It seems Starbucks trips will be an occasional treat instead of a morning must for some this year. It’s me. I am some.

For many others, the dedication will continue, regardless of price, as almost every industry has been affected by the economy’s current state. Chances are, if you’ve taken a trip, purchased groceries, pumped gas, or hired a babysitter, you’ve paid much more for it than usual. Coffee will be no different, and for those who are fueled by PSL in fall, the pockets of your autumn cardigans will be lighter.

In their rollout on Instagram, the company captioned their post, “Welcome back, pumpkin. 🧡 For the love of Fall, order your Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream, Cold Brew, now.”

How can you say no?

Followers showed their dedication to the ‘PSL’ movement by commenting, “prayers up for baristas today,” and “Woke up at 5 am just to get a pumpkin spiced latte.”

This year’s menu includes the longstanding Pumpkin Spiced Latte, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold brew, and a new addition, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Am I the only one who is watching youtube videos on how to make PSLs with my at-home espresso machine? It seems not even inflation can keep America from its beloved fall staples.