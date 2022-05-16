Gwyneth Paltrow Shares All-Grown-Up Photo Of Daughter Apple On Her 18th Birthday

Believe it or not, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple just turned 18 years old. And Paltrow herself is coming to terms with the fact that her little girl is now a young woman.

In a touching Instagram post on Saturday, the actor and Goop founder shared a beautiful photo of her first-born looking at herself in the mirror, writing, “18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭).”

Paltrow, who also shares son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Martin, continued, “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama.”

Apple Martin is all grown up.

Paltrow also shared a photo of herself with Apple on Instagram Stories at what looks to be a birthday celebration. The two stand in front of neon lights of an apple and a heart with Paltrow writing, “@applemartin the birthday girl!”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow rarely posts photos of her children to maintain some semblance of privacy. She has, however, been more candid about parenthood as of late considering she’s now a mom to teenagers.

The 49-year-old, who is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s teenage kids Brody and Isabella, recently opened up about having the “sex talk” with her brood.

"I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place," Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight last October.

"I try always to be neutral on the topic,” she continued. “I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal."

Apple Martin with her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Moses Martin pictured with his mom, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow and Martin may have “consciously uncoupled” in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, but they have remained close while raising Apple and Moses. Although co-parenting is hard at times, the pair have a better relationship now than they did when they were married, Paltrow told Drew Barrymore in 2020.

“It’s like, you’re ending a marriage, but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever,” she explained. “Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving toward the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for [our kids].”