Wands At The Ready! These 105+ Harry Potter Pick Up Lines Will Work Like A Charm

Walking up and talking to a stranger can be stressful for most people. Honestly, it’s not any easier when you’re attempting to start a conversation on a dating app, either. A “hey” can only get you so far, right? Finding a way to connect is key. A normal pick-up line is cheesy and sometimes downright dirty. Shoot. The best pick up lines can also be kinda cute or even funny. It’s all about how they’re delivered. The idea, though, remains the same: It’s a way to show you’re interested and start talking.

The best way to start a conversation is to try to come at it from a place where you have common ground. Of course, it’s hard to find said common ground at a bar. But if you scope a cutie at Comic-Con? Or see your future bae ordering the Starbucks version of a Butterbeer? Suddenly, you have a jumping-off point. And, of course, if you’re doing this whole “online dating” thing, it actually becomes easier because there’s a map of the person’s interests right in front of you. If, for instance, their profile tells you they’re a Hufflepuff (represent!), you’ll know a Harry Potter pick up line will get your foot in the door.

These Harry Potter pick up lines run the gamut from adorable AF to risky. Know your audience, folks. But for the record, they’d all work on us!

Clean Harry Potter Pick Up Lines

1. Are you a Snitch? Because you’re the finest catch here.

2. You may be a muggle, but that body is magical.

3. Wanna go manage some mischief together? I solemnly swear I’m up to no good.

4. Are you a Dementor? Because you just took my breath away.

5. I’m just like Oliver Wood, baby. I’m a keeper!

6. What do you say we disapparate out of here?

7. You must play Quidditch. I know a Keeper when I see one.

8. You must be a Snitch, because I’ve been Seeking you my whole life.

9. I might as well be under the Imperius curse, because I’d do anything for you.

10. Is this the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like you and I are headed somewhere magical.

11. If you were a Dementor, I’d become a criminal just to get your kiss.

12. You’re the only thing I need in my Room of Requirement.

13. Wow, when I said “Accio hottie,” I didn’t expect it to work!

14. Are you using the Confundus charm, or are you just naturally mind-blowing?

15. My love for you burns like a dying phoenix.

16. You can have the portkey to my heart.

17. Do you like Harry Potter? Because I a-Dumbledore you!

18. Are you a basilisk? Because when I caught sight of you, I froze.

19. I may not be the boy who lived, but I can still be your chosen one.

20. You must be my Horcrux, because you complete me.

21. If I were to look into the Mirror of Erised, I’d see the two of us together.

22. Are you sure you’re not a Dementor? Because I’m sure I’d die if you kissed me.

23. We may not be in Professor Flitwick’s class, but you sure are charming!

24. Did you survive the Avada Kedavra curse? Because you’re drop-dead gorgeous.

25. I need to learn Occlumency, because I can’t get you out of my thoughts.

26. Did you just use the stupify charm or are you a natural stunner?

27. The Sorting Hat has spoken, and it says I belong in your house.

28. Your smile is like Expelliarmus. Simple but disarming.

29. Is your name Firenze? Because you’re the centaur of my universe.

30. Always. (True Potterheads know the power of this single word!)

31. Are you interested in making some magic together? My wand’s at the ready.

32. Do you like Harry Potter? Because I Adumbledore you.

33. I must need occlumency because I can’t get you out of my head.

Dirty Harry Potter Pick Up Lines

1. Going to bed? Mind if I Slytherin?

2. Call Ollivander, because I think my wand has found its master.

3. Wanna make me moan like Myrtle?

4. You don’t even have to say “Lumos Maxima” to turn me on.

5. I can be your house elf. I’ll do whatever you want and I don’t need any clothes.

6. Have you heard of Platform 9 and 3/4? Well, I can think of something else with the exact same measurements.

7. My name may not be Luna, but I sure know how to Lovegood!

8. I’m very interested in exploring your Chamber of Secrets.

9. Girl, are you sure you’re a muggle because that ass is magical!

10. I’m not wearing an invisibility cloak, but do you think I could still visit your restricted section tonight?

11. I could make you scream louder than a mandrake!

12. My wand has chosen you!

13. Twelve and a half inches, slightly springy, excellent for charms. But enough about me, what can you tell me about your wand?

14. My vagina is a Horcrux. Will you destroy it?

15. Did you order some Felix Felicis? Cause you’re about to get lucky!

16. Are you the flying Ford Anglia? Because even if you’d been living in the woods for months, I’d be grateful to get inside you.

17. Is your basilisk interested in exploring my Chamber of Secrets?

18. Is that a wand in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?

19. Did you just say “Wingardium Leviosa”? Cause you’ve got me rising, baby.

20. Did you just say “Petrificus Totalus”? Because you’ve made me stiff.

21. Do you want to head to the Shrieking Shack? We could do some shrieking of our own.

22. You’re like a bottle of Skele-Gro — you’re growing me a bone!

23. Hagrid’s not the only giant on campus, if you catch my drift.

24. I don’t need to say “accio” to make you come.

25. If I speak Parseltongue, can I see your basilisk?

26. If you show me your wand, I’ll show you my golden snitch.

27. I’ve been whomping my willow thinking about you.

28. Want to have a Tri-wizards Tournament? Well, not really “Tri-Wizard,” I was thinking more like one wizard, two witches.

29. I am SIRIUSly into you.

30. Are you a death eater? Because AzkaDAMN.

31. You are one hot son of SNITCH.

32. Souls aren’t the only thing I suck.

33. You must not be a muggle because you cast a spell on me.

34. Hey, do you speak parseltongue? Because you’re making my snake rise.

35. Did you use Relashio? ‘Cause there are sparks between us.

36. Did you slip some firewhiskey into my drink, or are you just making me hotter?

37. Let’s see if your sword will fit into my sorting hat?

38. Hey Draco, I like your bed. Can I Slytherin? 39. I’d like you to stick your “Sorcerer’s Stone” into my “Chamber of Secrets” and release “The Prisoner of Azkaban” into my “Goblet of Fire” giving the “Order of the Phoenix” and making your “Half-Blood Prince” rise and give me the “Deathly Hallows.”4o. Want to learn to speak troll? I’ll have you fluent in grunting in no time.41. Can I Slytherin your Ravenclaw, or would you rather Hufflepuff my Gryffindor?42. You’re so hot, Aguamenti couldn’t put you out!43. I don’t need to look into the Mirror of Erised to know that you’re everything I desire.

44. Have you ever heard of doing it Hippogriff style? Wanna try it?

46. Let’s practice Alohomora… you can be the door so I can slam you all I want!

47. You don’t need to say “Incendio” to light my fire.

48. My wand? 12 inches, unyielding…

49. Mind if I Weasley my way into your pants?

50. Screw Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin, the only house I wanna be in is yours.

51. Do me, I’m Harry Fucking Potter.

52. You make my Huffle puff.

53. Let’s muggle-snuggle!

54. I’m not an Animagus, but I’m an animal in bed.

55. It’s a portkey — once you touch it, it will take you somewhere you’ve never seen before.

56. Want to accio and chill?

57. Want to get out of here and apparate directly into my bedroom?

58. Is that a basilisk in your pants or are you just happy to see me?

59. Your name must be Severus Snape because you’re making my prince full-blood.

60. I’ve got something you can swish and flick.

61. Save a broom; ride a quidditch player.

62. Forget about Newt Scamander — I’ve got a really fantastic beast to show you.

63. It’d be a crime of Grindewald if we don’t hook up.

64. Want to turn into a Howler?

65. My elder wand wants to swear its allegiance to you.

66. Are you the flying Ford Anglia? Because even if you’d been living in the woods for months, I’d be grateful to get inside you.

67. I’ll show you my secret passage, but only if you solemnly swear that you’re up to no good.

68. Is that an Erumpent horn in your pocket?

69. I’m like the Monster Book of Monsters: If you stroke me right, I’ll open wide for you.

70. I hope you have a Pensieve because you’re never going to want to forget what we’re about to do.

71. Looking at your makes my snitch fly!

72. I’d love a chance to whomp your willow.

73. Yeah, girls call me Aguamenti? Every time they hear my name, they get wet.

74. You’re my horcrux because I’ll go to the ends of the earth to find you.