Heather and Tarek El Moussa revealed the sex of their baby — and (drumroll please) it’s a boy!

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, hosted a gender reveal party with family and friends over the weekend and shared a video from the special event on Instagram Sunday. In the video, the pair — alongside Tarek’s children Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, with his ex-wife Christina Hall — shot off confetti canons.

“Baby boy El Moussa 💙,” Heather and Tarek captioned the video on their respective Instagram pages.

“Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A BOY!!!,” Heather’s boss Jason Oppenheim commented with their Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander adding, “❤️❤️.”

Heather, 34, and HGTV star Tarek, 40, who began dating three years ago and tied the knot in October 2021, announced their pregnancy news earlier this month. Heather was undergoing IVF treatments, so the pregnancy came as an unexpected surprise, she told People in an interview.

“We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” Heather explained. "[But] I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

The Flipping El Moussas stars hadn’t planned on having children together, but as their relationship grew stronger, so did their desire to expand their family.

"When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together,” she said. “I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with.”

Baby boy will join his big brother and sister, Brayden and Taylor, who also have a 2-year-old brother, Hudson, from Hall’s relationship with ex Ant Anstead. She is now married to realtor Joshua Hall.

“Feeling so blessed and can’t wait to welcome another El Moussa into this world 🙏,” Tarek shared on Instagram.