Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Documented His Vasectomy On Instagram & It Was Hilarious

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma took his Instagram followers on his journey to get a vasectomy, and the entire experience had people in stitches (pun intended!).

Koma, 36, shared several photos and video clips of his surgery journey on his Instagram Story, starting with a selfie in a car with the very excited caption, "It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" adding another of his "vasectomy fit check" as he snapped a mirror selfie of his Budweiser-themed outfit.

The musician then shared more mirror selfies while waiting for the procedure in the hospital, revealing he'd taken a Valium and was "feeling hyped."

“What if he gets a bone bone?” he joked.

Koma, who is expecting his third baby with wife Duff (her fourth), went on to pose for another selfie post-surgery. With a Christmas-themed filter on his face, Koma donned his hospital cap and gown, writing, "It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

"10/10 would recommend," Koma wrote in text overlay on another eye-catching mirror selfie just where he is wearing black briefs and what appeared to be a bandage.

Matthew Koma / Instagram

The record producer also told fans he was "very high" and had "never taken a drug in my life," adding, "This is cool" while sharing another selfie.

Koma also included a photo of Duff, 36, in the driver's seat of the car, seemingly on the way home from the procedure.

"Hot nurse," he wrote alongside the picture.

Koma's vasectomy comes after Duff announced that the couple were expecting their third baby together in December 2023.

Duff and Koma share daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2, together, while Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma tied the knot in December 2019.

Koma’s honest depiction of a vasectomy is hilarious, of course, but we need more of this! Men aren’t big...sharers, right? So when it comes to vulnerable experiences like a vasectomy (which can be pretty personal for a man), more honest and open men like Koma can help break that stigma that a vasectomy is some sort of loss of manhood.

Vasectomies are still pretty rare, despite being nearly 100% effective in preventing pregnancy. About 50 million men have had a vasectomy, which is only about 5% of all married men of reproductive age.

In the U.S., more than 500,000 men get a vasectomy every year. However, the percentage of all male patients having a vasectomy has increased from about 0.43% in 2014 to 0.54% in 2021, so the conversation around family planning and birth control may be changing.

After getting home from his procedure, and resting as per doctor’s orders, Koma did what any American-blooded person would do: binge-watched the current season of Love Is Blind.

Matthew Koma / Instagram

The musician documented all of his thoughts on Love Is Blind Season 6, and with so many questions about the cast members and their messy lives, he couldn’t resist giving some feedback and contacting them directly on social media.

After admitting that he was “a little high on Valium” after his surgery, Koma shared his unfiltered thoughts with the men of Season 6 in their DMs.

“Jimmy man you can’t friend request the other chick what are you doing,” Koma said to Jimmy, the fumbling antihero of Season 6 whose suspicious social media activity got backlash from his fiancée, Chelsea (and every single viewer).

Koma also expressed disappointment by Kenneth’s chronic phone habits.

“Ugh you let me down being on your phone so much,” he messaged.

Then, he went in on Jeramey, who completely messed his engagement up Laura when he lied about where he was and stayed out all night with his previous connection, Sarah Ann.

Matthew Koma / Instagram

“Noooooooooooo dude you spelled your name wrong and did your girl wrongggggg,” Koma messaged.

Jeramey actually responded to Koma, replying that he didn’t choose the spelling of his name. However, Koma wasn’t done. When the musician saw Jeramey’s almost staged-looking house, he told him it looked like it was owned by “someone who could clean up blood well.”

Koma did have some kinder words for the only married man of Season 6, Johnny, where he encouraged the nervous groom that a vasectomy wasn’t bad at all.

After having the procedure himself, Koma encouraged Johnny to go through with it, calling the process, “sooo fun and easy.”

The two even Facetimed after the DM exchange, with Koma sharing a screenshot of the call, writing, “I’m gonna drive him to get it guys.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey better watch out because Koma might be coming for their hosting gig!