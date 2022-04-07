Most every parent has been there. You’re trapped in a metal tube hurdling through the sky at 500 miles per hour, six miles above the ground, with a few hundred strangers, and your baby will not stop screaming. It’s the worst experience — although if it makes anyone feel better, celebrities are apparently not immune.

Actor and pop icon Hilary Duff was all of us this week when she and her family attempted a vacation in Hawaii, but her youngest kiddo, one-year-old Mae, decided to make getting both there and back an absolute nightmare for everyone involved.

"Guys, I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life than being on a plane with MaeMae," The How I Met Your Father star shared on her Instagram Story. "She was the naughtiest baby — and before I hear all the comments, about like, 'Oh, it's her ears or her teeth.' No. Nope. She was perfectly fine. But she has found this new level of volume when she screams."

“I will only forgive her because of these cute little gap teef!” she wrote, sharing the cutest pic of the naughty baby.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

"It's so loud and it goes on for so long and it's truly wild, like a caged animal,” Duff continues, and everyone knows exactly the sound she’s talking about. “And it happened for probably four out of the five and a half hours it takes to fly to Hawaii from L.A. It was unhinged. We were freaking out. There was nothing we could do. Everyone hated us for sure."

“She was just loud. Loud loud loud,” she said.

And even all that screaming didn’t make Mae tired. She slept for about 20 minutes of the flight across the Pacific.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

How did the rest of the family fare? Duff’s 10-year-old son Lucas and 3-year-old daughter Banks did totally great — a “champ” and an “angel” respectively. Although husband and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma was also... fussy. In one pic, he’s giving Duff a middle finger.

"This one was fed up," she joked.

At least they seemed to have fun in Hawaii, which is historically one of Duff’s happy places. Although you have to guess it was more of a trip than a vacation.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

The flight back wasn’t better.

"Tried to be in a positive space before the flight home," Hilary added. "It was still a sh*t show."

At least they were in first class?