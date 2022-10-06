Hilary Swank Reveals Her ‘Miracle’ Twins Are Due On Her Late Father’s Birthday

Hilary Swank surprised the world yesterday with her announcement that, at the age of 48, she’s pregnant with twins.

Later, she shared another piece of related news that was just as sweet: her babies are due on her late father’s birthday.

She revealed the news while speaking with actor Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, as shown in a preview clip.

“You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” Barrymore said, “And this miracle is happening.”

“Yeah and they are due on his birthday,” Swank said, tearing up with emotion. “Yeah, I know, it’s like [wow].”

The Alaska Daily star announced on Wednesday that she and husband, Philip Schneider, were surprised with twins — and that she is finally far enough along to share the news with the world.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she told Good Morning America. “And not just one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

She also spread the news on Instagram with a cute movie-related announcement.

“Coming soon... DOUBLE feature,” she posted, along with a GIF of her pointing to her belly while backstage.

Sharing a possible birthday with their grandfather isn’t the only thing these babies already have in common with their ancestors — twins run in the family. “It’s double excitement. My grandmother was a twin, my husband's grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage,” she shared during her announcement.

Swank marked the one-year anniversary of her father’s death on October 1, just days before her “miracle” baby announcement.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart,” she wrote along with touching footage of her spending quality time with her dad.

Last year, she opened up about how she had taken time away from the spotlight to care for her dad during the end of his life, especially after a lung transplant.

“This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us,” she wrote in a January Instagram post. “I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side. I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him. But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again. It helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self. It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day.”

No word yet about if one of the babies could have a dad-related baby name, but it seems clear that the twins will have a very special connection to their grandfather, no matter what day they are born and even though they will never get to meet him.

The full episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airs Friday on local stations as well as Paramount Plus and other streaming services.