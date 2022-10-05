Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins, And She’s Just As Surprised As We Are

Hilary Swank announced on Tuesday the happy news that she is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress gushed as she shared the news during an appearance on Good Morning America this morning.

While promoting her newest project, Alaska Daily, show co-anchor Robin Roberts says to Hilary, “We hear that you have something that you’d like to share with us,” to which Swank shared, “This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it.”

The Million Dollar Baby star let out almost a sigh of relief, adding, “It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.” She also clarified that she is far along enough in her pregnancy that she feels comfortable sharing her news with the world.

“You know what’s so great? That you’re sharing it. We’re not hearing it from anyone else but from you, and that’s how you roll,” Roberts responded.

Only Hilary Swank could make a pregnancy announcement on live television and make it feel casual and intimate enough where I feel like we’re just a couple of gals at brunch.

As Swank continued to make her rounds that morning, she also stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan. The co-hosts got right to point, asking her, “Are we right? Are the rumors true?”

When asked how she is feeling at the moment, she shared, “I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now.”

“I’ve been on set, [and] my crew doesn’t know that I’m pregnant, until now, too. My clothes started not to fit, so I had to cut the back of my jeans open, and then I had to put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity.”

Swank isn’t the first in her family to carry twins, either. “It’s double excitement. My grandmother was a twin, my husband's grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage,” she shared.

Hilary and Philip tied the knot in 2018, and the twins will be their first children together.