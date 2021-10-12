“It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Of all the famous Hocus Pocus quotes, this may be the most memorable. Of course, hardcore Hocus Pocus fans know it was spoken by none other than Max Dennison, mere moments before he sealed his fate as the virgin who lit the Black Flame Candle. Well, as it turns out, he was right on the money (with a strong emphasis on money). The film worked its movie magic and grossed nearly 45 million dollars at the box office back in 1993. Though it was a ’90s hit, it’s still popular and finding new viewers every day. Thanks to Disney+ bringing it to their platform last year — and announcing a long-awaited, highly-anticipated sequel with the original stars — Hocus Pocus is available to a whole new generation of kids who have not yet discovered this spellbinding cinematic experience.

In preparation for upcoming spooky or nostalgic movie nights, we’ve put together a magical list of Hocus Pocus quotes just for you! OK, OK, fine; it’s for us, too. And if you’re as obsessed as we are with the witchy Sanderson sister trio, be sure to check out our Hocus Pocus gift roundup and free collection of witch coloring pages.

Now, ready to conjure some lines from what is inarguably one of the greatest movies of all time? Keep reading, witches.

Hocus Pocus Quotes That’ll Have You Running Amok

“Poor Thackery Binx. Neither his father nor his mother nor the entire town ever knew what became of him those 300 years ago. And so, the Sanderson sisters were hanged by the Salem town folk. Now, there are those who say that on Halloween night, a black cat still guards the old Sanderson house, warding off any who might make the witches come back to life.” — Miss Olin “In case Jimi Hendrix shows up tonight, here’s my number.” — Max Dennison “Sisters, we’ve been gone 300 years.” — Winifred Sanderson “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max “Aha. We seem to have a skeptic.” — Miss Olin “I had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx “My lucky rat tail!” — Sarah Sanderson “It’s a full moon tonight. That’s why all the weirdos are out.” — Dani Dennison “Oh, look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred “I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine.” — Winifred “Dead man’s toe! Dead man’s toe! Dead! Dead! Dead!” — Sarah “Oh, cheese and crust! He’s lost his head. Damn that Thackery Binx!” — Winifred “Farewell, mortal bus boy!” — Sarah “Well, I don’t know. Cat’s got my tongue.” — Winifred “Come, we fly!” — Winifred “Goodbye, cruel world!” — Winifred “You lit the Black Flame Candle!?” — Police Officer Winifred: “Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?” Sarah: “Just lucky, I guess!” “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are. You sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani “You know, I’ve always wanted a child. Now I think I’ll have one… on toast.” — Winifred “This is... this is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah “Don’t get your knickers in a twist. We’re just three kindly old spinster ladies.” — Winifred “It stands to reason, does it not, sisters dear…that we must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it’s curtains. We evaporate! We cease to exist! Dost thou comprehend!?” — Winifred “I love you, Jerkface.” — Dani “It reeks of children.” — Mary Sanderson “Bubble, bubble… I’m in trouble.” — Bus Driver “Wench! Trollop! You bucktoothed, mop-riding firefly from hell!” — Billy Butcherson “Bring to a full rolling bubble. Add two drops oil of boil. Mix blood of owl with the herb that’s red. Turn three times, pluck a hair from my head. Add a dash of pox, and a dead man’s toe.” — Winifred “I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” — Sarah “I need one of those instant ice packs. You girls are giving me a fever!” — Bus Driver “It’s the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark!” — Mary “We’re young!” — Mary “I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you maggoty malfeasance! Hang onto your heads!” — Winifred “Say what you want. Just don’t breathe on me.” — Max “Sisters, Satan has married Medusa! See the snakes in her hair?” — Mary “I’ll always take care of you. And my children will take care of you too. And their children after that. And their children after that. Forever and ever.” — Dani “Welcome to High School Hell!” — Max “Damn, damn, damn! Double damn!” — Winifred “You hags! There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery “Hang him on a hook and let me play with him.” — Sarah “They’re very health-conscious in Los Angeles.” — Ernie aka “Ice” “He’s a good zombie.” — Max “Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?” — Dani “I am calm!” — Winifred “You wanna smash some pumpkins?” — Jay “Please don’t be sad for me.” — Thackery “I shall always be with you.” — Thackery “Maybe you could learn to breathe through your nose.” — Max “Well, it says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison “Fine, but everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.” — Max “It is a prison for children.” — Winifred “Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok!” — Sarah “Mr. Dennison, would you care to share your California, laidback, tie-dyed point of view?” — Miss Olin “I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary “How many times I gotta tell you? My name ain’t Ernie no more... it’s Ice.” — Ernie Winifred: “Thackery Binx, thou mangy feline. Still alive?” Thackery: “And waiting for you!” Winifred: “Oh, thou hast waited in vain. And thou will fail to save thy friends, just as thou failed to save thy sister!” “You’ve messed with the great and powerful Max! Now you must suffer the consequences. I’m going to summon the burning rain of death!” — Max “Book, darling, come to Mommy.” — Winifred Dani: “You’re my kitty now. You’ll have milk and tuna fish every day. And you’ll only hunt mice for fun.” Thackery: “You’re going to turn me into one of those fat, useless, contended house cats.” “Well, it says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison Max: “What happened?” Dani: “A virgin lit the candle.” Winifred: “Tell me, friend… what is this contraption?” Bus Driver: “I call it a bus.” Winifred: “A bus. And its purpose?” Bus Driver: “To convey gorgeous creatures such as yourselves to your most forbidden desires.” Winifred: “Well, fancy! We desire children.” Bus Driver: “Hey, it may take me a couple of tries, but I don’t think there’s gonna be a problem.” “My ungodly book speaks to you. On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh, we shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Allison: “I like your costume, Dani.” Dani: “Thank you. I really like yours, too. Of course, I couldn’t wear anything like that because I don’t have any… what do you call them, Max? Yabbos? Max likes your yabbos. In fact, he loves them!” “Unfaithful lover long since dead, deep asleep in they wormy bed, wiggle thy toes, open thine eyes, twist thy fingers toward the sky. Life is sweet; be not shy. On thy feet. So sayeth I!” — Winifred Master’s Wife: “Aren’t you broads a little old to be trick-or-treating?” Winifred: “We’ll be younger in the morning.” Master’s Wife: “Yeah, sure. Me too.” “Come little children, I’ll take thee away/Into a land of enchantment/Come little children, the times come to play/Here in my garden of magic.” — Sarah Winifred: “Twist the bones and bend the back.” Sarah, Mary: “Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca.” Winifred: “Trim him of his baby fat.” Sarah, Mary: “Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca.” Winifred: “Give him fur black as black, just…” Mary: “Like…” Sarah: “This!” Billy: “Go to hell!” Winifred: “Oh! I’ve been there; thank you. I found it quite lovely.” “Dance, dance… dance until you die!” — Winifred “Take good care of Dani, Max. You’ll never know how precious she is until you lose her.” — Max “I’d just like to see you try, because it just so happens I’ve got my big brother with me.” — Dani Master’s Wife: “OK, that’s it, party’s over! Get out of my house!” Master: “Now, pudding face.” Master’s Wife: “Shove it, Satan!” Sarah: “Ooh. Thou mustn’t speak to Master in such a manner.” Master: “They call me Master.” Master’s Wife: “Wait ’til you see what I’m gonna call you. Now, tart-face, take your Clark bars and get out of my house!” Winifred: “Make us!” Master: “Honeybunch.” Master’s Wife: “Ralph, sic ’em!” “Well, um, well, you see, I just moved here. Well, you see? It’s like this: I, I um broke into the old Sanderson house, and I brought the witches back from the dead. See, I even have the book.” — Max “It just so happens that Halloween is based on the ancient feast called All Hallow’s Eve; it’s the one night a year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth.” — Allison