Fans of How I Met Your Father, rejoice! A second season of How I Met Your Father is officially set to start streaming on January 24, 2023, on Hulu.

Viewers have been wondering whether or not the How I Met Your Mother spinoff would have a second season after star Hilary Duff teased some behind-the-scenes photos earlier this month.

Hulu and Duff have now both confirmed the second season of the Hulu original series is not only happening, but set to premiere very soon on January 24, 2023.

New episodes are set to air weekly following How I Met Your Father’s second season premiere. The series, set in the original universe as the popular original series, follows Sophie (Duff) as she tells her future son about how she met his father in New York City in the 2020s. Like in the original series, Sophie goes through the trials and tribulations of dating in the 21st century, and shares the lessons learned with her future son.

Duff teased a second season on Dec. 7 on Instagram. “Hilary’s Sophie’s fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!” she captioned a photo of herself in a tee, plaid shirt, and tie-up ankle boots.

How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. The comedy show also features recurring roles from Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashely Reyes, and Josh Peck.

For those who haven’t seen the first season, it’s available to stream on Hulu right now, giving new fans plenty of time to catch up before the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere.

See you at Pemberton’s!