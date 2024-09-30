Travis Kelce is, at this point, a quadruple threat: Super Bowl winning tight end, host of the game show “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity,” horror star in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, and of course, Eras Tour backup dancer (that’s what a quadruple threat is, right?). He’s had quite the year, but thankfully, he has his mom to keep him humble. What else are moms for!

In an interview with Extra TV, Donna Kelce revealed the one thing her son can’t do:

“He can’t clean, he can’t cook,” she said.

“He’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help,” she added, hinting that Travis’ superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift might be driving his recent improvements.

"Whatever he tries, both boys, whatever they have tried to do... whenever they have tried to do something, they've tried to put their whole heart into it and try to do it the best they can. That's just their nature. That's something I didn't teach them, that's in their DNA,” Donna continued.

We’ve actually gotten a glimpse of Travis and Swift cooking together before, in a video Swift shared to YouTube shorts to her hit song, “Fortnight.” While Swift mixes a bowl of some delicious looking food (a pasta dish, perhaps?), Travis stands behind her, and kisses her on the cheek.

Taylor Swift / YouTube

Travis shared in a Chiefs press conference in June that he enjoys spending time in the kitchen with Swift, who is known to have a love of cooking. When asked what dishes they cooked together, he declined to comment, for a very sweet reason.

"I respect that question but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal," he said.

However, he did mention later in the press conference that Swift “makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll."

Drop the recipes, Travis!

I’ve been making Taylor Swift-inspired chai cookies for years, so maybe Travis’ new love for cooking could encourage some football fans to break out the stand mixer, too. Chiefs chai cookies? Tight end tiramisu? The options are endless.