Idina Menzel admits that she finally shares the same shoe size with her son, 12-year-old Walker, and the absolute thrill she gets from his extensive sneaker collection being available to her.

However, her son doesn’t at all share in the thrill, and he certainly wasn't jazzed about it when he noticed she had on a pair of his designer shoes without asking first.

The Broadway star, 50, caught up with PEOPLE yesterday and she shared the hilarious story, saying "I've been stealing his [shoes]. The other day I was too lazy to run up the stairs to get my own shoes, and I was running to pick him up at school, so I put on a pair of his Yeezys."

However, Walker quickly noticed her feet when she arrived at the carpool pick-up, and he responded with a “look of death” and was “so concerned that I wasn't going to properly take care" of the infamous kicks.

But Idina can’t help it. He’s "so much more fashionable than I am," she explained.

It’s clear there will be some boundary conversations in the near future, am I right, Walker?

Menzel seems to be a full-on basketball mom at this point — she recently posted a video of her and Walker on the court together working on some impressive moves. And she took his whole team to see Wicked last month — even though no one on the team seemed to know that she was, in her words, “the green girl.”

Idina and Walker’s father, actor Taye Diggs, met in 1995 during the theatre production of Rent, and married in 2003. They were together for eleven years, and share their only son together.

Though they have ended things romantically, the two have always been able to successfully co-parent, as Diggs shared in a US interview in 2020, “We have a very easy time, I think. We never make a wrong step because we’re always thinking of Walker first. We both love Walker and want what’s best for him. I think once you do that, it allows for things to be a little bit easier.”

Menzel has since married her spouse, Aaron Lohr, and they’ve been together since 2017.