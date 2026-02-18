It took a while (read: literal years), but it finally feels like we’re past that post-pandemic purgatory of waiting for good new TV shows and movies to come out with any sort of regularity. Now, we’re seeing exciting new titles pop up practically daily — and, even more exciting, we’re seeing new projects led by some of our favorite women in film. Case in point? Apple TV just dropped a twisty trailer for its new limited psychological thriller Imperfect Women, starring Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara.

Love a drama about messy friendships? Check. Can’t resist a buried-secrets trope? Gotcha covered. Craving a solid book-to-screen adaptation? Yep, that too. Here’s everything (else) you need to know as we count down the days until our next viewing obsession drops.

What is Imperfect Women about?

Like the recently announced series Vladimir on Netflix, Imperfect Women comes from a book of the same name — in this case, the 2021 novel by Araminta Hall. It’s been adapted for television by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. (For reference, some of her other notable projects include Desperate Housewives, Suburgatory, and Based on a True Story.)

According to the series’ official synopsis, “After a murder shatters the lives of three best friends, their decades-long bond is tested when an investigation reveals betrayals and shocking truths.” As the investigation unfolds, so does the messy, complicated reality behind what appeared to be an idyllic friend group.

When does it come out?

Imperfect Women premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, March 18, with the first two episodes dropping together. After that, new episodes will roll out weekly through April 29.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast is honestly what sold me on watching the series. Washington, Moss, and Mara play friends Eleanor, Mary, and Nancy, respectively, with Washington and Moss also serving as executive producers. They’re joined by a packed ensemble, including:

Joel Kinnaman (if you haven’t watched Kinnaman in The Killing, go do that now)

Corey Stoll

Leslie Odom Jr.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ana Ortiz

Keith Carradine

And more, of course. Behind the camera, Lesli Linka Glatter — known for Homeland and Love & Death — directs several episodes, which is a very promising sign for those of us hoping for prestige-thriller energy.

Could Imperfect Women get a second season?

At this point, it’s too early to tell. However, I never take it too seriously anymore when something gets billed as a “limited series.” If it’s popular enough and the fan reaction is strong enough, it’s very possible it’ll make the jump to a regular series. Just look at shows like Big Little Lies (which this series feels tonally similar to) or, more recently, The Four Seasons.

Sometimes it’s trickier with a book adaptation, depending on how much of the original book material they cover in the show, but authors have been known to write new subject material for show continuations. With a cast this strong and what looks like a juicy story, I would not be surprised to see a Season 2 here.