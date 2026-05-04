When Apple TV+ first announced Imperfect Women, the buzzy new show was billed as a “limited series.” And, sure, sometimes that means no cliffhangers, no multi-season arcs, no waiting around for renewal news. That’s all she wrote, folks. But if recent TV history has taught us anything, it’s that limited series don’t *always* stay limited. Big Little Lies? On its way back after an extra-long hiatus. The Four Seasons? New episodes drop this May.

And after an explosive finale that left just as many questions as it answered, Imperfect Women has fans wondering: Could we possibly get a Season 2?

The Apple TV+ drama wrapped its central mystery — aka who killed Nancy (Kate Mara) — in its April 29 finale. On paper, at least, it’s a complete, self-contained story based on the book of the same name by Araminta Hall. Still… if you watched that ending, you’re probably right there with me in hoping we get more closure.

So, here’s everything we know about the possibility, including what the cast thinks.

So, will there be Imperfect Women Season 2?

Right now, Apple TV+ has not renewed the series for a second season. Thus far, it remains a limited series contained to one season.

That said, the door is still open.

Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss, who both star and serve as executive producers, have hinted that the story doesn’t quite feel finished yet… especially when it comes to the complicated dynamic between their characters, Eleanor and Mary.

In fact, some of Season 1’s most lingering questions center on that connection. What is really in these women’s history? And there’s a wink in the final few moments suggesting there may be something more between Mary, played by Moss, and Nancy’s widower Robert, played by Joel Kinnaman. Who, oh you know, just so happened to have a past fling with Eleanor. One year after the truth comes out, Mary and Robert are seen together again, and the show keeps it cryptic.

As Moss put it in post-finale interviews, that ambiguity was the point: The show wants viewers to ask questions it doesn’t answer. Washington has even encouraged fans to “demand” a second season to explore what comes next.

In other words, no confirmation — but definitely not a hard no.

What could Season 2 actually look like?

Because Season 1 fully adapts the book, any continuation would need to go beyond the source material.

However, there are a few clear directions the show could take:

The aftermath of the finale , especially Mary and Robert’s dynamic

, especially Mary and Robert’s dynamic Eleanor and Mary’s friendship , which ends on complicated but not broken terms

, which ends on complicated but not broken terms Prequel storytelling, potentially bringing Nancy back into the narrative by exploring the early years of the trio’s friendship

The creative team has also emphasized how collaborative and character-driven the show is, which makes a continuation feel entirely possible, even if it’s not planned yet.

What the cast thinks about what’s left to explore

When I spoke with Kinnaman and Corey Stoll, who plays Mary’s husband Howard, it was clear that the series’ biggest strength is how complicated and unknowable its characters are.

“The title itself is sort of sarcastic,” Stoll said. “Everybody is imperfect… it’s the pressure to be perfect, which is ludicrous. So in some ways the show is a celebration of everyone’s messiness.”

Kinnaman, meanwhile, took a more… personal approach to the show’s themes. “I think that I just don’t understand women,” he joked. “I’m going to therapy … I’m just really trying to figure it out. And this show was another piece of that puzzle.”

(It’s safe to say the show raises just as many questions as answers for viewers and the people in it.)

That ambiguity shows up in the relationships, too. When asked whether it’s more dangerous to be misunderstood or to assume you fully understand someone, Stoll didn’t hesitate: the latter. “I think this show certainly shows you that you can think you know somebody and be very wrong,” he said.

And, honestly, that overarching theme feels like a pretty deep well to mine. When asked whether he’d trust his character in real life, Kinnaman’s reaction was immediate: “Hell no.”

The trouble stems from Robert's lack of a clear sense of self. “[He] just doesn’t really know who he is, and I feel like he doesn’t have a strong set of morals,” explains Kinnaman. “He’s operating from this kind of empty place. I think to be a morally just person, you have to have a foundation where you know who you are, and he doesn’t. So I think he’s capable of betraying almost anyone.”

Which, if anything, makes the idea of a second season even more compelling. Because while the mystery may be solved, the people in it are far from being figured out.