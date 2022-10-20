Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.

"☀️ ☕️ 🍁," Osbourne captioned the post of Maple on his arm as they soak up some brisk but sunny fall weather. “Copy and paste...” wrote one commenter of the two’s likeliness. “Twinsies!!!!” added another. Seriously, they both have this furrowed brow thing down to a science!

Osbourne has three older daughters from his previous marriage with Lisa Stelly: Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 7, and Pearl Clementine, 10. The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne previously shared a photo of Maple along with her older sisters Minnie and Pearl (Andy opted not to be in the photo, as Osbourne noted in his caption), and fans couldn’t help but point out how much his youngest looks like him here, too.

“She’s a Mini You Jack. Much more than the Older Babies 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” wrote one. “awwww...beautiful girls. Your youngest looks just like you! Love her expression! She is not amused! 😂” added another.

Osbourne’s four daughters also have a new cousin on the way. Kelly Osbourne, Jack’s sister, announced that she and her fiancé DJ Sid Wilson are expecting their first child. She’s also noted that her brother has helped her navigate her pregnancy as her fiancé tours.

“I check in on baby Maple and they check in on me to see where I am — and they were pregnant the same time, she just came a few months earlier, so it’s kind of like he’s been my crash test dummy,” Kelly explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Everything that he's doing, I'm like, 'OK, how do you do that?' and, 'That's how you burp the baby?'" she quipped. "I feel clueless, I really do. But I feel like once everything happens, it will become like second nature. But it has been a great help,” she added. Only time will tell if Kelly’s baby inherits the Osbourne furrowed brow look.