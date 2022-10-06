The decision of whether or not to learn (and reveal) a baby’s sex during pregnancy can be deeply personal. It can also be out of your hands if your dad simply can’t shut up about his new grandchild on the way. Kelly Osbourne revealed that she and partner Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy because her pops Ozzy Osbourne keeps telling people before she’s had the chance!

"I mean, he's told everyone...the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"And I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne welcomed his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart, daughter Maple Artemis, back in July . Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne currently have four grandchildren, all girls that belong to Jack: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, Minnie Theodora and Maple. Ozzy also has some grandkids from his older kids from a previous marriage.

Even though Ozzy has loose lips, Kelly noted how “incredible” both her dad and mom Sharon Osbourne have been throughout the entire process.

“[My parents] have been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' And I'm like, ‘Thanks, Dad.’”

Yeah, maybe not the best thing to say to a pregnant person (or anyone, like, ever), but we’re also talking about the man who bit the head off a live bat. It will be interesting to see how Ozzy handles having a grandson and whether or not he will introduce him to the onstage antics that made him a household name. The good news is, Kelly seems to be on the right track in terms of taking care of her mental health and making sure Ozzy’s newest grandson will be welcomed into a safe and happy home.