Jamie Lee Curtis Officiated Her Daughter’s Cosplay Wedding

Sorry, your little black dress may have to sit this ceremony out — it’s a cosplay-inspired event! Jamie Lee Curtis is proudly debuting photos from her daughter’s nuptials, which happened on Sunday, and the dress code is out of this world, literally. Ruby, who is 26, married her partner Kynthia in her mother’s backyard, which was decked out in extravagant rainbow-colored decor.

In multiple posts on Instagram, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress shared a photo posing with the newlyweds, who were dressed to the nines as their favorite characters from the video game World of Warcraft. Curtis captioned the post, “WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia, 5/29/2022.”

Curtis, 63, also officiated the ceremony and shared a sweet picture of the two leaning in for the coveted kiss while friends and family cheered in the background. Though some guests opted for simple yet colorful outfits, others joined in on the fun, like one guest who was shown to be dressed as “Jessie” from the Pixar film, Toy Story.

The Freaky Friday star captioned the post, “YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!”

In her final post documenting the fun-filled event, Curtis shared a photo of herself holding a large butcher knife covered in frosting, in a “Wife Is Sweet” t-shirt with cartoon depictions of Ruby and Kynthia, in front of a now-empty but still flamboyant event tent.

“YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!” the Halloween star shared. “The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was thisf-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!@halloweenmovie10🔪14🔪22.”

This wedding may have left out matching bridesmaid's dresses and the bouquet toss, but it was certainly abundant in love, fun, and color. And how awesome of Curtis to completely embrace the theme.

Congrats to the happy couple!