If you’re not totally burnt out on the Kelce family, you’ll be absolutely thrilled to know that everyone’s favorite Kelce family member (besides Kylie of course) is getting his own late-night talk show!

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former Philadelphia Eagles center officially announced his new weekly ESPN late-night show called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce. The name of the show is a play on the NFL Films’ 1967 full-length feature, They Call it Pro Football.

The show has been picked up for an initial five-week run, with the first episode premiering on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

“I love late-night shows. I’ve always loved them. I remember at sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends,” Kelce told Kimmel.

“For me, the biggest thing that players say they miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys. Is the locker room, is the banter… we’re going to have a bunch of guys up there. Legends of the game, friends that I played the game with, coaches, celebrities.”

In true Kelce fashion, the hour-long show will be taped at Union Transfer in Philadelphia and feature live music from the Philly local band, SNACKTIME.

A press release from ESPN reads:

“They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will be an immersive experience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia, showcasing the Super Bowl champion’s oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans. The show’s format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend’s games, in both conventional and good-humoredly unconventional approaches including active participation from the fans in attendance.”

The show will be filmed in front of a live audience with the first four episodes airing at 1 a.m. ET starting Jan. 4, with the final episode airing at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Each episode of Kelce's show will have repeat airings on ESPN2 and also be available on ESPN+ and ESPN's and Kelce's YouTube channels.