My daughter cannot get enough of Little Golden Books (she also happens to be a huge fan of the Kelce family thanks to our girl Taylor Swift), so when Golden Books announced that they were going to release a Little Golden Book Biography on Jason and Travis Kelce, I knew I had to get my hands on one.

In the book, The Kelce Brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce’s sibling bond and their impressive rise to becoming two of the greatest football players of all time is chronicled in a way that’s inspiring and easy for young readers to comprehend.

“Follow along from their early years in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to achieving their dreams of being drafted into the NFL and making history in 2023 by becoming the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl!” a press release summarizes. “2024 proved to be another life-changing year for the brothers. After a stellar 13-year career and one Super Bowl Championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason officially announced his retirement with a heartfelt speech that paid homage to his bond with his younger brother. Meanwhile, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back Super Bowl champions, which he cheerfully celebrated with his girlfriend singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, whose own Little Golden Book biography is the series' best-selling installment.”

My daughter also loves that book!

“Through years of hard work and with the support of their loved ones, Jason and Travis Kelce have reached the pinnacle of their careers, and they show no signs of slowing down,” the statement continues. “From their award-winning podcast, ‘New Heights’ to Jason’s new gig with ESPN, the Kelce brothers will continue to dream big and will always be each other’s biggest fan! This is the perfect book to give to young siblings to learn the value and importance of supporting one another, even when competing against each other.”

The book has several pages that include illustrations of couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who initially took their romance public in September 2023, and follow some of the big moments in their relationship.

Little Golden

“In 2023, Travis started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” one of the pages read, featuring an illustration of the couple holding hands, as well as one of Travis Kelce on the field. “Their fans loved seeing Taylor cheering at Travis’s games alongside his friends and family.”

There's also a page dedicated to Jason Kelce's relationship with Kylie Kelce, with whom he shares three daughters.

The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography is set to release on Oct. 15.