Life has just seemed brighter since the world was introduced to Jason Kelce. Not only is he just such a cutie teddy bear, but he’s just so...real. He’s funny and honest. He’s tough but sensitive. He’s articulate and insightful, but also can somehow make wearing a Mexican wrestler mask and dancing behind a DJ booth in Vegas totally endearing.

His better half, Kylie Kelce (a friend of Scary Mommy) and mother to their three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth (5), Elliotte Ray (3), and Bennett Llewellyn (1) — has also stolen the heart of America with her understated elegance and perfectly-timed eye rolls at pretty much everything Jason does.

The entire Kelce family is just...the best!

Since his retirement, Jason, 36, has kept pretty busy, partnering with several different brands and companies when he’s not an ESPN commentator.

In his latest Instagram video, Jason introduced his new partnership with the popular children’s toy, Hatchimals by toymaker Spin Master.

In the spot, he catches the Hatchimal, trying to tap it and rock it before showing off a football hold.

"It's almost like a present inside a present. You're getting two presents!" he says.

As the Hatchimal lights up and gets ready to hatch, Kelce is excited to see what's inside.

"This is probably how Kylie felt at 36 weeks pregnant," he jokes. "Like, 'Get out of here already!'"

While talking with People, he expressed his excitement to announce some new additions to the Hatchimals lineup.

"I wasn’t a parent when Hatchimals first launched, but now that I have three girls, this is right up my alley," Jason shared.

"Watching their faces light up when they got their hands on the new Hatchimals was priceless. The magical mist, the surprises – it’s awesome! And I gotta say, the Pufficorn? Instant favorite in the Kelce household.”

Once the video went live on his Instagram, the internet could not get over how hilarious the advertisement was, including that this tough former NFL star was now promoting an adorable kid’s toy.

“Big girl dad energy! Love it,” one user wrote.

“This content was not on my bingo card. And i love it,” another said.

“😂🤣😂🤣 hatchimals got you too! Giiiiiirl dad!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣🙌,” another wrote.

Another wrote, “The ultimate girl dad 🙌🐣❤️”

One user joked about how the pitch meeting probably went for this new toy.

“*some marketing meeting*

Exec 1: let’s do a campaign with the Jason Kelce. He’s everywhere right now.

Exec 2: Oh cool, like have his girls hatch one and show them playing with it? Cute giggles & smiles, the whole enchilada?

Exec 1: Nah, just Jason playing with it by himself.🤣🤣🤣,” they wrote.

Jason has been open and honest with his love for being a “girl dad.” In a May 2023 interview, he told People that having daughters brought him so much joy.

"I love all my girls," he tells PEOPLE.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," Jason continues.

"And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.' "