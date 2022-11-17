If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.

Momoa shared a few videos on his Instagram this week of different practice sessions in between film takes, and the result is truly precious.

In the first video, you see Lola leading the choreography while Jason and Marlow sing the song, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, and follow along with her dance moves. They are both in full costume attire for their scenes — and even still have their harnesses on.

Move over, Laurieann Gibson.

He also posted a few shots with the cast and crew, writing, “I love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. My beautiful team always. and love to Toronto aloha j. ps, the rest is my trying to hide from Marlow, so I had enough energy to make this crazy movie. Getting old.”

Jason also hit the red carpet for the film’s premiere with Lola and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, as his dates for the evening. And yep, they wore their jammies.

In an interview with E! News, Lola shares how she and her brother were able to hang on set for most of filming, and she also gushed proudly about her choreography, sharing, “Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa, and then my dad loved the dance, so he put it in the movie.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jason chimed in, adding that his co-star Marlow also loved the dance, saying, “Marlow loved it; she [also] dances, so we put it in as a little dream sequence.”

Slumberland is described as “the world of dreams,” and Jason Momoa “plays ‘Flip,’ an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares in hopes of reuniting with her father.”

When asked what Momoa is most thankful for, the dad of two shared, “My babies and my family are the most important thing. We always go on adventures, so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world.”

His new film premieres tomorrow, November 18th, on Netflix.