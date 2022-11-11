Jason Momoa Makes Rare Appearance With Kids Before Stripping Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jason Momoa had a fun-filled Wednesday evening as he attended the premiere of his new Netflix movie Slumberland, and celebrated the role during a now-viral appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 43-year-old brought his kids with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — to the red carpet event, and the trio goofed around as they posed for photographers. Momoa’s mother, Coni, was also at the event.

Slumberland, debuting Nov. 18, tells the story of a young girl Nemo (Marlow Barkley) who discovers a secret map to a dreamworld. With the help of an eccentric outlaw Flip (Momoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, hoping to be able to see her late father again.

Alongside her dad, Lola chatted with E! News and said she was able to visit the set of the Netflix film often.

"We were there for most of the time," she said. "It was incredible. Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie."

Lola added that it was so fun to see her dad portray Flip since he’s very similar to the larger than life character in real life.

"He had an amazing time doing Flip because it was so much like him,” Lola said.

Lola and Jason Momoa. Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Lola, Jason and Nakoa-Wolf. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nakoa-Wold, Lola, Jason Momoa and his mom, Coni Momoa. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although the Momoas rarely make public appearances, they did also attend The Batman premiere in March to support their sister and Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

"My babies and my family are the most important thing," Momoa told E!. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."

Speaking of wild, Momoa riled up the crowd during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night as he stripped down to his skivvies, and bared almost all. The former Game of Thrones star removed a stylish pink coat and purple silk loungewear set to reveal a traditional Hawaiian Malo underneath.

“I’m in it everyday. I wear it all the time,” he told Kimmel of the Malo before taking off his clothes.

The audience, understandably, went berserk. Fans on social media reacted fondly, too.

Jason Momoa strips down.

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2019, Momoa said, “I get up at 5 a.m. and I train hard. I’ve got two young children, so I have to get up early. But I like it. Morning is when I do all my best work. Whenever I wake up, I’m up, I don’t lie there like an idiot. I get up, run up a hill, get some exercise and have some time with my thoughts.”

Momoa recently had hernia surgery and confessed over the summer that he’s in “dad bod” shape. Yeah, sure. Whatever.

Dad (Bod) of the Year.