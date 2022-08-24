Jason Momoa Says He Now Has A 'Dad Bod,’ But, Yeah, Not Really

Just call him Jason Momoa, King of Dad Bods. The 43-year-old actor, known for playing god-like characters including Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and DC’s Aquaman, told James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday that, after a recent hernia surgery, his physique isn’t up to par.

Yet, he still definitely does not have a dad bod. (Sorry, Jason.)

“All good. Still not really do sit-ups,” Momoa said of his recovery, adding, “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer, you know what I mean?”

“You can’t say you have a dad bod,” Corden retorted. “You can’t. It’s not a dad bod. It’s not. It isn’t.”

Fellow guest Kristen Bell, who admitted she’s a little taken aback by Momoa’s “rhythm,” chimed in with, “He can say anything he wants!”

James Corden episode with Kristen Bell and Jason Momoa.

Momoa also spoke about back to school and how, for years, he’s been driving his kids — 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — to campus in his “only car:” an old pink Cadillac.

“I love taking my kids [to school],” he said. “We play the music game since they’re in kindergarten. So we drive to school and since we’re in traffic coming down the hill — it’s a solid hour — I play a song and they’ll be like ‘Tom Waits!’ And they guess right ... And that’s where I’d teach them music and we’d have a nice little ride to work.”

The “See” star said it’s stressful getting out of the house and off to school, so he tries to have fun with his kids and even swings by the ocean for a little zen moment, “if the traffic’s not too busy.”

Jason Momoa and his kids at a Rolling Stones concert.

Momoa spent his summer attending rock concerts with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, his children with estranged wife Lisa Bonet. The family saw Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses live, and Momoa said it was “beautiful.”

What a dad ... bod.