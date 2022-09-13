When Jennifer Coolidge got on stage to accept her Emmy last night, she caused flashbacks of the ‘bend and snap’ scene from Legally Blonde — clearly, she is ‘Paulette’ in real life and is in character for her return on the upcoming Legally Blonde 3. After it felt like the comedic actor had just begun her speech, the iconic cut-off music began, and instead of wrapping it up, she broke it down while finishing her shoutouts.

Coolidge was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology or Series or Movie” and was in the running alongside Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Kaitlyn Dever, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Mare Winningham. Much of the lineup were fellow co-stars who were also nominated for their performance in The White Lotus.

She approached the stage glimmering, literally, in a glitzy emerald green and gold gown that was form fitted with a sweetheart neckline, and opened her speech by sharing,

“Hey, Hi. Thank you, gosh. What a night. I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible,” she said.

“I just want to say, I took a lavender bath tonight, and it made me swell up in my dress, [and] I'm having a hard time speaking.” The crowd laughed as she continued, “Oh shit,I didn't think this was going to happen. . . . Wait, wait, wait!” she stammered before unraveling a crumpled-up piece of paper to rattle off important names.

The joyous music interrupted her, and she blurted out, “Hold on! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I'm full, I'm full! Wait, wait, wait! Hold on, wait!” She went on with her list, and the production switched to a more fast-paced song, giving her a ‘second warning,’ To which Coolidge responded by dancing, and the crowd roared in laughter once again. Eventually, she gave in and grabbed her trophy before exiting the stage.

Coolidge played Tanya McQuoid in season one of The White Lotus, and she's the only cast member who's reprising her role for season two, which is set to air next month.

Coolidge is not only known for her comedic and dramatic acting, she also known for keeping on a persona during interviews and awards shows — and it is hilarious. Please never stop.

The White Lotus bagged 10 out of the 20 Emmy nominations it received this year, and it’s easy to say that Jennifer’s was the most memorable acceptance speech of them all.