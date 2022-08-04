Jennifer Coolidge Says She Slept With 200 Extra People Thanks To 'American Pie' MILF Role

While fans up on Jennifer Coolidge’s latest might list her role in The White Lotus as her best yet, there’s generation who grew up in the early aughts who will always know her as Stifler’s Mom. The comedian’s role as Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie franchise arguably popularized the term MILF, or Mother I’d Like to F*ck, and solidified her place in Hollywood history.

Stifler’s Mom (whose actual name is Jeanine Stifler) is an iconic character, a raunchy Mrs. Robinson. And Coo, coo, ca-choo, it worked out in Coolidge’s favor. The actor and comedian just revealed that her role as Stifler’s Mom got her a lot of extra play — like a lot.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she told Variety, with her signature straight face. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would have never had slept with."

Variety released a clip of their interview with Coolidge as she reveals her little black book count, and fans immediately praised the comedian and hailed her as an icon.

“Jennifer Coolidge is an absolute legend,” wrote one. Others agreed with the sentiment, calling Coolidge a queen, legend, and an icon. “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment,” said another, succinctly summing up Coolidge.

In 2003, Coolidge further cemented her hilarious, badass status as Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde. Before gracing the world with the Bend and Snap, she became a regular in Christopher Guest’s mockumentary-style films, including 2000’s Best in Show. Of course, she is now globally known for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. While talking with Variety, she also touched on her similarities with her TWL character.

“My weakness in life has always been men, and — a lot of women do this — you sell out for a guy,” she explained. “A lot of my life was chasing unattainable men, and it got me nowhere.”

While she might have a tendency to go after “unattainable men,” she clearly had a lot of them lining up at the door during the peak of her days as Stifler’s Mom. And really, she deserves every one.

You can watch the extended interview below.