Jennifer Garner Knows Exactly How Moms Feel At The End Of Summer

Summer is coming to an end and school is back in session. And in a new Instagram post, Jennifer Garner nails just how hard moms are feeling it.

The actress and mom of three — who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — posted a funny video of a cat getting whacked in the face by his fellow felines, writing, “Moms at the end of summer. ♥️ #GodBlessTeachers.”

It could not be more accurate.

Jennifer Garner is a mom friend.

Garner credited the video to designer Sam Angermann, who shared her excitement over the mention: “Okkkkkkkkay this is what I woke up to this morning.” (When Jennifer Garner shares your video, you know it’s going to be a good day.)

Garner kept the cat theme going when she shared another video of a cat fully embodying those days-of-the-week feelings on her Instagram Stories. Apparently, pets say the darndest things.

Last year, Garner, 50, shared a heartfelt back-to-school note, praising teachers, mom friends and vaccines for allowing her kids to have a successful start to the year.

“Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff — for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep,” she wrote, in part. “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

As another school year begins, here’s hoping Garner feels compelled to share more feel-good videos to keep us caregivers laughing, crying and sane.