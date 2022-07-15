When it comes to Jennifer Garner, everything she touches is gold — including the Angel City Football Club (ACFC). The beloved actor has teamed up with fellow investor and author Glennon Doyle to become the official “Soccer Moms” of the ACFC, the first female majority-owned women's soccer team.

The team — co-founded by actor and activist Natalie Portman, tech venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian — is a US-based National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) member, who took the field in their opening regular season match in April 2022. Now, the athletes have Garner and Doyle to keep them hydrated and energized as they cheer them on from the sidelines.

In an adorable video posted to their social accounts, Garner, 50, and Doyle, 46 — who is married to soccer legend Abby Wambach — out-perform their Soccer Mom duties in official T-shirts and flared, boot-cut mom jeans. The pair cut and serve orange slices, master the high pony tail and work some pom-pom magic off field.

“@glennondoyle and I are proud to serve as The Soccer Moms for the warrior players of @weareangelcity FC,” Garner captioned the video on Instagram. “We know next to nothing about the soccer, but we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love—luckily there is room for all of us— come to a game and find out!”

“My sister Jen and I serve to honor all The Soccer Parents in the land!!! May you be rested. May you be hydrated. May you be well,” Doyle commented.

Angel City’s official Instagram account also posted their own video compilation of Garner and Doyle hard at work, listing a “how to” on being one of their organization’s “Soccer Moms”:

Prepare snacks Do hair, especially high ponies Dress the part Always encourage Be a little embarrassing Protect your players Hand out snacks

In the video, Doyle announces, “Nobody does oranges like The Soccer Mom, Jen Garner.”

This video is everything and more.

Garner and Doyle are just some of the high-profile ownership members of the soccer club, which was announced in July 2020. Uzo Aduba, Serena Williams, Sophia Bush, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Shawn Johnson, Eva Longoria, Lilly Singh, Gabrielle Union, Christina Aguilera, Lindsey Vonn, Billie Jean King and Wambach are among those who have invested in the team and its mission to make an impact on and off the field.

Of her support of the club, mom-of-three Garner said she doesn’t know much about soccer or “whatever they’re calling it these days, but I do understand supporting women.”