Imagine spotting a 6-foot-3 Thor look-alike hiding behind a bush at school pickup. Weird, yes. Now, imagine if that look-alike was the real deal, and he was there to pick up his own kids. Mania would ensue.

On Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Natalie Portman detailed her Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth’s attempts to hide during school pickup in Australia — joking that although she’s able to blend in with the crowd, Hemsworth’s like “a Greek god” under a spotlight.

"Chris' kids, for a period of the [Love and Thunder] shooting, came to town and went to the same school as my kids,” Portman, 41, who shares son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, with husband Benjamin Millepied, explained to guest host Sean Hayes. “One day, we ended up at school pickup at the same time and I just felt so bad for him. I’m small and can kind of camouflage with the moms and he comes in and it’s like a Greek god walking through!”

Portman went on to say that it’s hard for Hemsworth to fly under the radar because although he’s “really famous” everywhere, the 38-year-old actor is “so, so well known” in his home country of Australia.

“You see him kind of by the tree, hiding — unable to, obviously,” Portman said, smiling. “It felt like some sort of sitcom like the superheroes at school pickup, you know?”

A good thing to think about next time you’re dreading another school pickup.

Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster (with an exciting twist!) in the action rom-com Marvel movie, hitting theaters on July 8. Hemsworth plays Thor, of course — an Avengers role he’s been known for since 2011.

The actor attended the Australian premiere of the film with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 8, on Monday. The couple also shares a daughter, India, 10.

Chris Hemsworth with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their twins, Sasha and Tristan, at the Australian Thor: Love and Thunder premiere on June 27. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

“One of my boys, more so than the other one, loves the world of superheroes and my daughter’s kind of in the middle there,” Hemsworth told Extra of whether his kids like the fact that he’s Thor.

“Wonder Woman had the number one spot for awhile,” he added of dress-up selections in the Hemsworth household. “One of my boys dressed up as Wonder Woman one year. I took all three of them to see it whenever that was years ago and they loved it.”

Solution: the kids should wear Thor costumes at school pickup to take eyes off their dad! Boom. Problem solved.