Jennifer Lawrence Finally Opens About Her Kid — Including His Name

Jennifer Lawrence made a name for herself in Hollywood with the success of Hunger Games and an Academy Award. Her obsession with the Kardashian family made us all want to be her bestie. In 2019, she married art gallerist Cooke Maroney and the pair now has a baby boy. Since giving birth in February, the public finally gets to meet the newest version of Jennifer Lawrence, a tired but unbelievably happy working mom.

In a spread for Vogue’s October issue, Lawrence and her profile’s writer had a private spa day because, as JLaw herself noted, “ I’m a mom, I need to just lie down. This is the only time I could come to a spa and not feel guilty.” The actor also mentioned getting a spray tan before the interview, joking while juggling a breast pump in her hands, “I was like, I’m meeting somebody from the outside! I hope she doesn’t think I’m pale!”

While the actor has been hesitant about sharing her thoughts on motherhood thus far, she revealed to Vogue that she did, indeed, have a baby boy, and that he was named Cy, after “postwar American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favorite artists.”

She spoke about her upcoming movie Causeway, and reflected on her script choices throughout her career, admitting that she has always chosen movies that had some layer of, well, mommy issues. “Art, more often than not, is about one’s mother. I hesitate to say that because I would hate for somebody to go back and watch my movies, or watch this movie in particular and think that that is the way that I’m painting my mother. My mother is a wonderful person. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still things from my childhood that I’m working out.”

Lawrence then delved into her own experiences as a new mom, honestly sharing, “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, it wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, it’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?”

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant, and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss,” Lawrence gushed.

Don’t worry, she hasn’t lost her sense of humor — she spoke lightheartedly about how the tables will eventually turn, saying, “So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood. I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood. And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist. She wouldn’t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college.”

Though Jennifer was candid in having reservations about how she’d be as a mom, she is finding that it’s only expanded her ability to love, sharing, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

The answer is you don't, Jennifer. Parents don’t rest till their child’s wedding day.

You can check out the full interview and fashion spread here.