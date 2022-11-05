Everyone unwinds after a stressful night in their own way. Some take a long bubble bath. Others pour a healthy glass of wine and binge-watch the latest true crime series. For Jennifer Lawrence — at least during her Hunger Games days — it was sneaking away for a nip of whiskey and weed that helped calm her nerves after a particularly long day.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the star of the Hunger Games got candid about how she and her co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson used to indulge in some whiskey and weed to calm their nerves after particularly stressful press junkets and premieres.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence said, quickly adding that “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

To be clear, moms can responsibly indulge in cannabis and still be an amazing parent. But it’s easy to understand Lawrence wanting to make it clear that she doesn’t lead a totally rock and roll lifestyle since having her son, Cy.

Lawrence welcomed son Cy early on in 2022, and mostly kept the news (and her son’s name) private. It wasn’t until September that Lawrence revealed that her son is named Cy as a nod to her husband Cooke Maroney’s favorite artist, American painter Cy Twombly.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible,” she told Vogue in October. “I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

She also got candid about how nervous she was about having the new title of “mom,” explaining that, "It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad.”

Lawrence had some solid friends in her corner that helped her through her pregnancy and early stages of motherhood. “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving," she explained.