New year, same Bennifer. Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with her co-star, Josh Duhamel, for a promo interview for their new film, Shotgun Wedding. Both stars gushed about their personal lives, including their fresh marriages in 2022 and parenting. The rom-com queen shared that she and Ben have officially moved in together along with their children, and that it’s been an emotional but joyful transition.

“We moved in together; the kids moved in together. So it’s been a really emotional transition, but at the same time, it’s like all of your dreams coming true. It’s just been a phenomenal year, like my best year, I think, since my kids were born,” she told interviewer Jason Kennedy.

Sorry Beau ‘Casper’ Smart and Alex Rodriguez, but it seems the years of 2008 to 2022 did not live up to this bliss.

Duhamel cut in, joking, “I love Ben too, though. I’ve probably loved him longer than you have.”

“I bet you have. He’s dreamy. I get it,” the “On The Floor” singer bantered in response.

“He’s a dreamboat, he’s talented, but I don’t want to get into my relationship with Ben,” Duhamel concluded.

Lopez also shared that her twins, Emmy and Max, 14, are fans of their mom’s movies, sharing, They’ve watched Maid In Manhattan and The Wedding Planner. She mentioned they haven’t gotten into any of Jennifer’s drama or action films but have seen her iconic performance in Selena.

“It was kind of sweet because I don’t think they realized that she passed away. So at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘No!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I thought you knew!’”

The triple threat also spoke on her upcoming album, This Is Me Now, which is a sequel to her 2022 album, This Is Me Then.

“The last time Ben and I were together was this album, and it’s been such a journey,” she shared. “The thing I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist?”

“It’s two people coming together and saying, ‘I’m gonna be here, no matter what, and we’re gonna get through it together,’” she concluded.

Jennifer recently shared a more intimate look at her blended family life over the Thanksgiving holiday, where she snuck in a couple of photos of Ben snuggling with her son Max while Emmy was napping on her mom.

“Seeing Ben with Max just shows how real it is! How comfortable Max is, how honored Ben is to have him,” one follower commented.

“I’m glad you finally got your happily ever after!” another wrote.

Hear me out: A reality tv spin-off of Cheaper By The Dozen featuring the Jen and Ben clan. Epic.