Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, continue on their honeymoon love train with a new post in Lopez’s latest newsletter. In her subscription-based blog, On The JLO, the entertainer shared how her Christmas went this year, including how she hosted her blended family for the holidays.

“For the past 8 years, we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” The On The Floor singer began her entry. “During the pandemic, that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!”

The exclusive newsletter shares information that Jennifer doesn’t typically release to the general public, like the news of her engagement to Ben, on April 8, 2022.

The update also included photos of her Christmas tree, assortments of hot cocoa and cookies, and snaps of the family snuggling on the couch under a blanket.

She joked that bringing two families together meant “doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents, and tripled the chaos!!”

Every year the Marry Me actress likes to choose a theme for the holiday, and this year was hummingbirds. “hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she gushed. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird, but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK. So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme.”

“I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK,” she continued.

Lopez also shared a few photos on her Instagram, showing off her incredibly decorated dining table, and posing in a fitted long-sleeve mini dress covered in red bows.

The Afflecks may have hosted their family for Christmas, but before their festivities, they also hosted a star-studded holiday party for friends, where they did a little Christmas karaoke together. The newlyweds were recorded by a guest as they sang “By Christmas Eve” by John Legend. Celebs like Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and Steve Mackey were all in attendance. The crowd laughed and cheered on the couple as they wrapped up their duet, which ended with a sweet kiss.

Looks like their first holiday season is one for the books.