Jennifer Lopez Shares The Intimate Phrase Ben Affleck Engraved Inside Her Engagement Ring

They say if you love something, set it free, and if it’s meant to be, it’ll make its way back. Jennifer Lopez, who recently tied the knot with her old flame Ben Affleck, is getting candid about their love story, this time about how their second chance at love is going to be different. She even shared the sweet message Ben engraved on the inside of her new engagement ring.

Spoiler alert: it’s about how he’s committed for life.

In a recent interview with Apple Music podcast One’s Zane Lowe, she gushed that her (second) engagement ring from the Bostonian holds the message “Not.Going.Anywhere.”

“That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she added. “Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.’”

Ben is serving, “I lost you once, and I won’t lose you again,” energy and every hopeless romantic tuning in is not okay right now.

Reflecting on her album, This is Me... Then, she recounts how the record was inspired by her relationship with Ben at that time in her life, when the couple dated for two years and then got engaged — before ultimately deciding to call it quits.

“Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life, and I was working on an album,” she began. “Now, the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened, and the reason we’re here is that I want to capture this moment in time because it's even better than the first time.”

Speaking on her decision to name her newest album This Is Me... Now, Zane and Jennifer discussed the serendipity of it all and how it was almost like she knew she would be circling back to that time of her life with the same person. She admits that she hadn’t initially settled on that album title, saying she was going to give it a more obvious name, Jenny From The Block, which was a single on the album.

“I remember talking with Ben about it on the set of Jersey Girl, a movie we did a long time ago,” she continued. “I said ‘I just don’t know what to name this album, I just can’t nail it.’ And [Ben] was like, ‘Well, this is you, right now. Everything that you’re writing on this record, this is you in this record, this moment. When you look back on the record, it’ll be like, ‘that was me... then.’

The mom of twins says she feels some of her songs then were written for her moments with Ben now. She just didn’t know it at the time.

After lamenting the heartbreak of their initial break-up in 2002, she says it was so “painful” she couldn’t even tour for the album and perform the songs. However, now that she has her happy ending, she joked, “Now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘that would never happen in Hollywood ending.”

Zane coined it “The Great Unrequited Love Album,” and the world couldn’t agree more.